'Skeem Saam' actress Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana has died

Skeem Saam actress Nokuzola Mlengana, who played Sis' Ouma on the popular SABC1 soapie, has died, the production's publicist Sumaya Mogola confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday.

The veteran actress died aged 59 on Monday.

Sumaya confirmed the death to TshisaLIVE and the official Skeem Saam Twitter page made an announcement on the social media platform.

“What a painful loss this is to us. We love you and we will miss you dearly. Rest In Peace Nokuzola (Sis' Ouma) Mlengana. May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way,” they wrote.