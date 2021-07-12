'Skeem Saam' actress Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana has died
Skeem Saam actress Nokuzola Mlengana, who played Sis' Ouma on the popular SABC1 soapie, has died, the production's publicist Sumaya Mogola confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday.
The veteran actress died aged 59 on Monday.
Sumaya confirmed the death to TshisaLIVE and the official Skeem Saam Twitter page made an announcement on the social media platform.
“What a painful loss this is to us. We love you and we will miss you dearly. Rest In Peace Nokuzola (Sis' Ouma) Mlengana. May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way,” they wrote.
Nokuzola was loved for her role as Sis' Ouma — the nosy matron of Gauteng University (and later Turf University) who was always keen to maintain law and order but wouldn't miss out on the latest gossip.
Even though she initially irritated most fans of the soapie, she became a firm fave as her character developed over time.
Fans have flooded social media with tributes for their Sis Ouma.
While your are busy with your stupid looting. We just lost one of the best actresses. What a painful loss.💔 We love you & we will miss you dearly. Rest In Peace NOKUZOLA (Sis Ouma) MLENGANA. May soul rest in peace.🕊#ShutdownSA | State of Emergency | #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6KilIdGFz6— Sbuda 📀📀 (@sbudapawl_) July 12, 2021
Sis Ouma 💔💔— Mafoko Petrus Mokwena (@MokwenaMafoko) July 12, 2021
May her soul rest in peace🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/yLQ7Ivy1hr
I am saddened by the passing of sis Ouma, South Africa has lost an icon.#RIPsisOuma #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/RKN1Sm6oQ0— Nkuna Nkuna (@nkunankuna_) July 12, 2021
This is a developing story.