Thuli Phongolo slams Duduzane Zuma’s family: ‘Zumas are out of hand’
She also made it clear, again, that she has no personal affiliation to the former president or anyone in his family
DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo has shut down rumours alleging she has ties to former president Jacob Zuma and his family, taking the opportunity to call them out amid protest action across the country.
Tensions are rising as violent protests continue in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following Zuma’s arrest last week.
Many of Mzansi’s biggest names in entertainment have shared their thoughts about the political climate in SA.
Joining celebs who have shared their opinions, former Generations: The Legacy star Thuli lambasted the former president and his family in a series of tweets for supposedly inciting the violence that has led to national protest action.
Standing her ground, the star said she won’t backtrack on her statements.
“The Zumas are out of hand, hayi ngeke bo!” she began before adding: “Encouraging violence and damage of people’s belongings and property is uncalled for. I don’t care who says what!”
“I will not fold my tweet. My opinion won’t change. I’m not offended by insults. I stand by my word. That’s all.” tweeted Thuli.
Encouraging violence and damaging of people’s belongings and property is uncalled for, I don’t care who says what!— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 10, 2021
I will not fold my tweet. My opinion won’t change. I’m not offended by insults. I stand by my word. That’s all.— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 11, 2021
Though she received support for her tweets, some accused the star of being linked to Zumas and said she has no leg to stand on.
A few months ago, the star had to shut down rumours that she was all booed up with the former president’s son Duduzane Zuma.
In a scathing hit back to the now-deleted tweet, Thuli said she is not connected to the Zuma family and once again reminded her followers that she does not know Duduzane in a personal capacity.
“Sir, I don’t have any personal association with anyone from the Zuma family.
“I don’t know Duduzane personally either and that’s the truth. The rumours were baseless. Stop with the lies,” she said.
Sir, I don’t have any personal association with anyone from the Zuma family. I had a passport and visas way before the rumours that are simply not true surfaced. I don’t know Duduzane personally either and that’s the truth. The rumours were baseless. STOP WITH THE LIES! https://t.co/CdGTZR2Kgl— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 11, 2021
The last time the star had to pour water on the dating rumours she said she felt like fans don’t know what they want from her.
The actress laughed off the rumours that she’s dating Duduzane and jokingly added she was scared to post anything on social media because people go as far as “investigating” tattoos.
“Sesisaba nokuposta ke manje ngoba investigate nama-tattoo phela nina, iindaba zabantu nizazi ukundlula yezenu,” she said, which translates to “we are afraid of even posting now because you guys investigate tattoos and you know people’s business better than you know yours”.