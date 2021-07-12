TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘Be a good person, God will always favour you’ — Zodwa Wabantu motivates others alongside Jub Jub

12 July 2021 - 08:00 By DEEPIKA NAIDOO
Zodwa Wabantu is helping Jub Jub motivate others to focus on doing good during these unprecedented times.
Zodwa Wabantu is helping Jub Jub motivate others to focus on doing good during these unprecedented times.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Media personality Zodwa Wabantu has added motivational speaker to her list of boss moves after lending a hand to Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub. 

Taking to social media, the star said Jub Jub had called for her to assist with one of his motivational speaking endeavours. At the conference, Zodwa can be seen delivering a sermon to all listening.

The socialite encouraged others to be good and said their actions will be highly favoured. She said good actions reward you more than simply praying. 

“God forgives those who do good. Not because people are looking. Just be a good person. God will always favour you.

“Even if there was a time a truck was going to hit you, but you've been good. Being a good person favours you more than prayer.” said Zodwa.

Watch here:

Zodwa is loved by many for her willingness to lend a helping hand.

After taking her chicken and egg business to her community, the star paid a young woman money to braid her hair so she wouldn't be tempted to seek financial assistance from men.

In a video shared on Instagram, the star said she paid the woman R500 for her services to purchase essential items. She said she hopes that by helping, she would keep the young woman “off men” who may have offered her money. 

“I called a young woman and asked, 'Do you know how to braid?' That R500 she can take  home and buy herself pads, roll-on [deodorant], airtime,” wrote Zodwa. 

Watch here:

WATCH | Busiswa surprises Zodwa Wabantu with gifts and the pair are defs friendship goals

Busiswa had some gifts for Zodwa Wabantu.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu moved by random fan who asked to pray with her

"Is it God trying to say something or God is everywhere?" asked Zodwa.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zodwa Wabantu opens mortuary & undertaker services company

Zodwa Wabantu is expanding her horizons with her latest business venture.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nomcebo says she hasn't received 'a cent' from 'Jerusalema' as Master KG ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Makhadzi’s 25th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Latest DJ Zinhle pics fuel pregnancy speculation TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Something’s not right with him in jail’ - Mzansi celebs join masses showing ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Petronella Tshuma gets candid about separating from her baby daddy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires
Restaurants & gyms to re-open as SA remains on adjusted level 4 for another two ...