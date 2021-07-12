WATCH | ‘Be a good person, God will always favour you’ — Zodwa Wabantu motivates others alongside Jub Jub

Media personality Zodwa Wabantu has added motivational speaker to her list of boss moves after lending a hand to Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub.

Taking to social media, the star said Jub Jub had called for her to assist with one of his motivational speaking endeavours. At the conference, Zodwa can be seen delivering a sermon to all listening.

The socialite encouraged others to be good and said their actions will be highly favoured. She said good actions reward you more than simply praying.

“God forgives those who do good. Not because people are looking. Just be a good person. God will always favour you.

“Even if there was a time a truck was going to hit you, but you've been good. Being a good person favours you more than prayer.” said Zodwa.

Watch here: