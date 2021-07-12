TshisaLIVE

‘You’re going straight to hell’ — Tweeps react to Rasta’s Steve Kekana portrait

12 July 2021 - 14:00 By DEEPIKA NAIDOO
Fans remain unimpressed with Rasta's portrait of Steve Kekana.
Image: Twitter/Rasta The Artist

In this week’s episode of “How did Rasta The Artist peeve off Twitter this time?”, social media users were left angered by the artist to the stars depiction of the late Steve Kekana.

The legendary musician died at the age of 63 on July 1. His manager Xolani Majozi confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE.

The news sent shock waves through Mzansi y, with many sharing their tributes to the musician.

Well-known and  controversial celeb portraitist Rasta took to social media with his painting of Steve performing on stage.

“Once again we are losing another great musical icon. May your legendary soul rest in paradise Steve Kekana,” captioned Rasta.

After sharing the portrait, Twitter users flooded the artist’s TL with angry and upset r comments.

Most people tweeted that they thought Rasta was again ruffling feathers by disrespecting the legacy and honour of the subjects of his artworks.

Check out the responses here:

Rasta is no stranger to angering the Twitter brigade.

When SA was mourning the loss of veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards, the painter, real name Lebani Sirenje, shared his portrait dedicated to Shaleen and again left the TL up in arms.

See why:

WATCH | Friends celebrate 'visionary' Steve Kekana’s life at memorial

“I’m grateful that I was part of Steve’s life up until the end,” said fellow musician Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuza.
Mzansi left livid after Rasta’s tribute painting of the late Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Rasta has once again left the TL in a mess. Mzansi just didn't appreciate his take on Shaleen ...
WATCH | 'He was a legend in the purest sense' — Touching moments from Steve Kekana’s funeral

The musician was laid to rest in his home in Moletlane, Zebediela.
