‘You’re going straight to hell’ — Tweeps react to Rasta’s Steve Kekana portrait
In this week’s episode of “How did Rasta The Artist peeve off Twitter this time?”, social media users were left angered by the artist to the stars depiction of the late Steve Kekana.
The legendary musician died at the age of 63 on July 1. His manager Xolani Majozi confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE.
The news sent shock waves through Mzansi y, with many sharing their tributes to the musician.
Well-known and controversial celeb portraitist Rasta took to social media with his painting of Steve performing on stage.
“Once again we are losing another great musical icon. May your legendary soul rest in paradise Steve Kekana,” captioned Rasta.
Once again we are loosing another great musical icon. May your legendary soul Rest in Paradise Steve Kekana💐.#SteveKekana pic.twitter.com/lmPHUBvNIq— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 8, 2021
After sharing the portrait, Twitter users flooded the artist’s TL with angry and upset r comments.
Most people tweeted that they thought Rasta was again ruffling feathers by disrespecting the legacy and honour of the subjects of his artworks.
Check out the responses here:
Rasta u r going straight to hall... u can do this to people n get away with it... pic.twitter.com/S61s9h38UG— Oscar Mukwevho (@oscar_mukwevho) July 8, 2021
How much did Tbo Touch pay you? pic.twitter.com/Nr7kSKN9sr— Malibongwe Gamede (@ntulize_bus) July 8, 2021
I know u not done, do the finishings then send the final product— Marvin R Montoedi (@MARVOFRESH20) July 8, 2021
Nice one Rasta.. You knocked it out of the park with this one.. But then again, I'm very easy to please pic.twitter.com/eGRSbYWg6J— Siyanda Jola (@siyanda_jola) July 8, 2021
Rasta is no stranger to angering the Twitter brigade.
When SA was mourning the loss of veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards, the painter, real name Lebani Sirenje, shared his portrait dedicated to Shaleen and again left the TL up in arms.
See why:
One of South Africa's best actress and TV star— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) June 14, 2021
RIP Shaleen. Thank you for your contribution in art 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pzS0z5S27w