Actor John Kani gets vaccination: 'I am part of the effort to save my people'
While the momentum the vaccination rollout was gaining may be on hold thanks to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and those emerging in Gauteng, there are those that can celebrate the small victories of having been vaccinated and veteran actor John Kani is one of them.
The revered Black Panther actor took to his Twitter to share a snap of him getting his second and final Pfizer jab. He expressed his gratitude at finally being vaccinated.
“Done my second Pfizer jab this morning. One small jab on my arm and I am part of the effort to save my people.
John added he wasn't going to fumble in following the strict Covid-19 restrictions just because he was vaccinated.
“Now I am going to continue to comply with Covid-19 restrictions — social distancing, wearing my mask and washing my hands regularly.”
Done my second Pfizer jab this morning. One small jab on my arm and I am part of the effort to save my people. Now I am going to continue to comply with Covid19 restrictions- social distancing, wearing my mask and washing my hands regularly. Elder 🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/FKhFVB7yX3— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 12, 2021
Many of his followers celebrated with him in the comment section while some explained that they would miss the allocated dates for their second jab of the Pfizer vaccine thanks to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Meanwhile, another veteran media personality also celebrated having been vaccinated.
Veteran radio personality Kgomotso Moeketsi couldn't help but express joy, saying, “I’m officially vaccinated!”
In a different tweet, Kgomotso said the vaccination gave her hope.
“You walk differently after you get vaccinated. I carry myself with the knowledge of hope as opposed to the debilitating fear I carried. Of course nothing changes in how I live especially because I have a second vaccination to get in August, but man, I have dropped a load”
Kgomotso also made sure she told a tweep who advised her about still being cautious in behaviour that she's “very educated about Covid-19 and vaccination”.
The media personality added, “I’m under no illusion that I’m immune from it now that I’ve had 1 of my scheduled 2 jabs. Even after the second jab how I currently behave won’t change.”
You walk differently after you get vaccinated. I carry myself with the knowledge of hope as opposed to the debilitating fear I carried. Of course nothing changes in how I live especially because I have a 2nd vaccination to get in August, but man, I have dropped a load❣️❣️— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) July 12, 2021
I’m very educated about Covid and vaccination. I’m under no illusion that I’m immune from it now that I’ve had 1 of my scheduled 2 jabs. Even after the 2nd jab how I currently behave won’t change.— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) July 12, 2021