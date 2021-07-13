Actor John Kani gets vaccination: 'I am part of the effort to save my people'

While the momentum the vaccination rollout was gaining may be on hold thanks to the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and those emerging in Gauteng, there are those that can celebrate the small victories of having been vaccinated and veteran actor John Kani is one of them.

The revered Black Panther actor took to his Twitter to share a snap of him getting his second and final Pfizer jab. He expressed his gratitude at finally being vaccinated.

“Done my second Pfizer jab this morning. One small jab on my arm and I am part of the effort to save my people.

John added he wasn't going to fumble in following the strict Covid-19 restrictions just because he was vaccinated.

“Now I am going to continue to comply with Covid-19 restrictions — social distancing, wearing my mask and washing my hands regularly.”