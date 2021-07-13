Leanne Dlamini says Covid-19 battle could have ‘gone either way’ for her asthmatic hubby
‘I believe with all my heart that your prayers carried us through the past two weeks’
After spending weeks in isolation, Leanne Dlamini and her family have shared their victory story about overcoming Covid-19.
On July 3 the singer shared a tragic report through Instagram detailing how she and her loved ones were battling the coronavirus, but on Monday Leanne shared a positive update with her fans.
She posted on Instagram on Monday to thank her fans and family for their prayers and efforts to be there for them during that dark time.
“I believe with all my heart that your prayers carried us through the past two weeks,” she wrote.
The singer revealed the battle against the virus was the hardest for her husband Sipho who is asthmatic, but she is grateful he is now well.
“We are all officially out of isolation and recovering well. Sipho definitely took the hardest knock, being asthmatic, but he is doing extremely well. This could’ve gone either way. But God. It is only by His Grace that we can stand and say we made it.”
Leanne urged her followers not to take Covid-19 lightly and encouraged them to keep those still fighting the virus in their prayers.
“Surviving Covid-19 is no small feat. This is not just ‘like a cold or the flu’. If you have had it you fully understand the severity of it. Say a prayer for all those fighting this evil virus, say a prayer for the families mourning their loved ones today. Say a prayer for those taking care of their sick loved ones. The burden is as heavy for the care givers as it is for the sick,” she wrote.
In a lengthy Instagram post last week, Leanne revealed how her entire household had been hit hard by the virus and she couldn’t figure out how it happened because she had been so careful.
“This week has been a complete nightmare. I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday followed by positive results for Sipho, Zani, and Nosizi on Wednesday. The only negative results were Zaya and Thato. I tried so hard to keep this virus away from our family. I just don’t know how.”
Leanne said she and other family members in her home whotested positive for Covid-19 had been trying hard to isolate themselves from their younger children Zaya and Thato and still take care of them.
“It has been our biggest struggle. It’s almost impossible isolating from children when all the adults have Covid-19,” she said at the time.