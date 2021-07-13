Leanne Dlamini says Covid-19 battle could have ‘gone either way’ for her asthmatic hubby

The singer revealed the battle against the virus was the hardest for her husband Sipho who is asthmatic, but she is grateful he is now well.

“We are all officially out of isolation and recovering well. Sipho definitely took the hardest knock, being asthmatic, but he is doing extremely well. This could’ve gone either way. But God. It is only by His Grace that we can stand and say we made it.”

Leanne urged her followers not to take Covid-19 lightly and encouraged them to keep those still fighting the virus in their prayers.

“Surviving Covid-19 is no small feat. This is not just ‘like a cold or the flu’. If you have had it you fully understand the severity of it. Say a prayer for all those fighting this evil virus, say a prayer for the families mourning their loved ones today. Say a prayer for those taking care of their sick loved ones. The burden is as heavy for the care givers as it is for the sick,” she wrote.