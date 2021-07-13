Lesego Tlhabi hits back at Helen Zille ‘likening tradition to lawlessness’
The actress and comedian shares her views about the former premier
TV presenter and comedian Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi has called out DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille for her views about Jacob Zuma.
The arrest and incarceration of the former president for contempt of court has resulted in unrest as his supporters believe he should not be in jail.
South Africans have shared their opinions on the situation, and Zille penned a lengthy message on Facebook to express her views.
She reflected on her relationship with Zuma and offered her views about his arrest, but Lesego was not impressed.
Taking to Twitter after reading the piece, Lesego said Helen reminded her of grade 7 teacher who was “condescending and racist”.
“Yoh, this was wild to read. I was telling my mom she reminds me of my grade 7 anthropology teacher who thought knowing the language kind of made her an expert on the people. It’s incredibly condescending and racist throughout,” Lesego tweeted.
Yoh this was wild to read. I was actually telling my mom she reminds me of my grade 7 anthropology teacher who thought knowing the language, kind of, made her an expert on the people. It’s incredibly condescending and racist throughout tbh. Yoh 😅😂😳 https://t.co/wcM1Z2kkTu— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) July 11, 2021
Lesego said she was unimpressed with Helen equating lawlessness to tradition.
“Likening tradition to lawlessness when lawlessness was the sh*t that came on boats - colonialism, apartheid, segregation. Look, nothing about what is happening in KZN is cute. I can’t believe people who know there’s people fighting for Zuma right now but not this sh*t as the reason,” she wrote.
Likening tradition to lawlessness when lawlessness was the shit that came on boats- colonialism, apartheid, segregation… Look, nothing about what is happening in KZN is cute. I can’t believe people who know there’s people fighting for Zuma rn but not this shit as the reason.— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) July 11, 2021
TshisaLIVE has reached out to Lesego for comment. The satirist did not respond by the time this article was published.