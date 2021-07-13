Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana's death leaves 'Skeem Saam' fans heartbroken
“Oh no, not Sis Ouma!” tweets filled the TL as fans mourned the actress's death.
Tributes have poured in for actress Nokuzola Mlengana, best known for her role as Sis Ouma on SABC1's Skeem Saam, who died on Monday.
Details around the cause of her death are unknown at this time.
Skeem Saam confirmed the news on their official social media page, sending their condolences to her family.
“What a painful loss this is to us. We love you and we will miss you dearly. Rest in peace Nokuzola (Sis' Ouma) Mlengana. May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way,” they wrote.
Some celebrities and fellow colleagues took to the comment section of the Instagram post to share tributes to the late actress, with some speaking of their shock.
“The pain is unbearable! Lord please give us answers. This is just too much. RIP Mama. May your soul rest in peace,” actress Innocent Sadiki wrote.
“Ohh no sis Ouma, this is really sad. May your soul rest in perfect peace,” singer Candy Tsamandebele wrote.
“May Mme Nokuzola's soul find peace,” said actress Shoki Mmola, who plays Celia Magongwa in the soapie.
Although the Eastern Cape-born actress only appeared periodically when she first bagged the popular role, her scenes led to her becoming an absolute favourite.
Her character developed and she recently led storylines as her character played the motherly role for Koloi and his baby brother.
Sis Ouma vhathu 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 may her soul rest in Peace 🕊🕊. @SkeemSaam3 has really lost a lot of actors. This is sad 😢 pic.twitter.com/xpcW9PwZa7— 📀📀 MphoYavhuḓi 👸🏽 (@MYavhudi) July 12, 2021
#RIPNokuzolaMlengana Your talent will remain a treasure in our hearts 💔— Monyane Lodge (@Monyane__Lodge) July 12, 2021
Our guests have enjoyed watching you from the comfort of their Chalets 😭#RIP Sis Ouma @SkeemSaam3 pic.twitter.com/goc0JZGB94
I think it would be great for us to re-do this day another time, with less trauma— Call me Aunty (@Puleng_Mof) July 12, 2021
Because today aowa we lost Les, sis Ouma💔 the looting and their defenders😩 pic.twitter.com/6ReRvoifru
😭😭😭😭she was a very friendly person and always made me feel good about myself... Sis Ouma Guys!!!!!!! People are leaving hey... Lala Ngoxolo Mamzo🕊️🕊️#RIPNokuzolaMlengana pic.twitter.com/q7733nqEKE— Edmund (@Lejaka1) July 12, 2021
Rest well Sis Ouma❤— 💜Mrs Munchie👑 (@StyleSALebogang) July 12, 2021
Thank you for your talent💐💐 pic.twitter.com/1sqVhhZTxA