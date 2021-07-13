TshisaLIVE

Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana's death leaves 'Skeem Saam' fans heartbroken

“Oh no, not Sis Ouma!” tweets filled the TL as fans mourned the actress's death.

13 July 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Nokuzola Mlengana has died.
Actress Nokuzola Mlengana has died.
Image: Supplied/ Skeem Saam

Tributes have poured in for actress Nokuzola Mlengana, best known for her role as Sis Ouma on SABC1's Skeem Saam, who died on Monday.

Details around the cause of her death are unknown at this time.

Skeem Saam confirmed the news on their official social media page, sending their condolences to  her family.

“What a painful loss this is to us. We love you and we will miss you dearly. Rest in peace Nokuzola (Sis' Ouma) Mlengana. May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way,” they wrote.

Some celebrities and fellow colleagues took to the comment section of the Instagram post to share tributes to the late actress, with some speaking of their shock.

“The pain is unbearable! Lord please give us answers. This is just too much. RIP Mama. May your soul rest in peace,” actress Innocent Sadiki wrote.

“Ohh no sis Ouma, this is really sad. May your soul rest in perfect peace,” singer Candy Tsamandebele wrote.

“May Mme Nokuzola's soul find peace,” said actress Shoki Mmola, who plays Celia Magongwa in the soapie.

Celebrities react to the passing of Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana.
Celebrities react to the passing of Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana.
Image: instagram/Skeem Saam

Although the Eastern Cape-born actress only appeared periodically when she first bagged the popular role, her scenes led to her becoming an absolute favourite.

Her character developed and she recently led storylines as her character played the motherly role for Koloi and his baby brother.

'You were one incredible father' - 7 heartbreaking tributes to late actor Mutodi Neshehe

"He sent me a message saying 'Covid-19 is a MF' and then one of those Ronaldo jokes," said soccer boss David Mogashoa of his last moment's with the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Touching moments from Luzuko Nteleko’s memorial service

Luzuko's life was celebrated by family and friends on Saturday, at his memorial service
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'He was a legend in the purest sense' — Touching moments from Steve Kekana’s funeral

The musician was laid to rest in his home in Moletlane, Zebediela.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Nomcebo says she hasn't received 'a cent' from 'Jerusalema' as Master KG ... TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Makhadzi’s 25th birthday celebration TshisaLIVE
  3. Cute! Caster Semenya and wife Violet celebrate their daughter as she turns 2 TshisaLIVE
  4. Thuli Phongolo slams Duduzane Zuma’s family: ‘Zumas are out of hand’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Phuti Khomo's snowy & luxurious birthday getaway in Lesotho TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa addresses violent looting in SA and calls for calm
Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...