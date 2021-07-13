SA celebs pray for 'burning SA' amid criticism of Ramaphosa's response

SA's biggest names in entertainment have taken to social media to mourn the violent riots in parts of the country.

With riots continuing in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the situation in the country on Monday evening. Saying “this is not us”, he announced that the cabinet had taken a decision to deploy members of the military in the two provinces.

Also noting how many vaccination sites have been shut down due to the protests, the president said that the government will not back down as it continues to fight the coronavirus.

“There is a danger that these events will lead to an even greater surge in infections, putting many more lives at risk and placing a greater burden on our health facilities and personnel. There is a danger that our vaccination programme will be disrupted in some areas just as we need to significantly expand its reach.

“We cannot allow this to happen. We will not allow this to happen,” he said.

Many of Mzansi's biggest names in entertainment took to social media with videos of the events happening across the country and weighed in on the discourse surrounding the protest action across the country.

“What is happening is criminal. It can never be justified. But nothing is black and white here. The economic and social injustices against the people is backfiring. We are a society that has nothing to lose. There is nothing more dangerous than a man who is hungry, angry and has nothing to lose. Leadership must fix it. The people who were promised equal opportunities for all are tired. Privilege will have us judge. People are not just hungry, they are angry,” Ayanda Borotho said.

“The government was short-sighted in their stealing from the people for years. Our keyboard Warriors were short-sighted in their response to the observation of what seemed inevitable. The hungry people seem short-sighted in their looting and burning. There will be dire consequences,” US-based Thuso Mbedu added.

The likes of Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Criselda Kananda, Lasizwe, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and many others also voiced their opinions.

Check out some of their reactions below: