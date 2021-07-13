TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘All we need is each other,’ Les Da Chef’s girlfriend Sisipho Gcanga shares past beautiful moments

“We straight-up talked about a wedding (in detail) on our first date,” Les Da Chef's girlfriend Sisipho shared.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
13 July 2021 - 10:00
Sisipho Gcanga and Lesego 'Les da Chef' Semenya loved each other very much.
Image: Instagram/Les Da Chef

Tributes for the late celebrated chef Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya have continued to flood the TL on Twitter as Mzansi mourns the huge loss to the culinary and entertainment industry.

Lesego died on Monday aged 39. The popular chef is believed to have died from Covid-19 related complications after he had told SA that he had tested positive for the virus a little over a week ago.

Right after the devastating news that Les Da Chef had died broke, #RIPLesDaChef topped the Twitter trends list and further down the list landed his girlfriend Sisipho as everyone who knew Lesego sent her messages of condolences.

On the TL, Sisipho posted beautiful moments she shared with Lesego. 

Our first date was a weekend at a beautiful hotel/wedding venue. Les thought it would be cool to take this picture at the chapel so we could recreate it later one day 'maybe in a white dress' he said. We straight-up talked about a wedding (in detail) on our first date,” Sisipho said in one tweet.

In another tweet, she shared a cute video the pair shot together:

Just last month, answering a tweet about the best date he's ever been on, Lesego revealed how his relationship with Sisipho began.

The chef explained that Sisipho shot her shot and they began chatting right away. After two months of chatting, Les organised a romantic getaway as their first date. The rest as they say was history.

“She shot her shot, I didn't want any mjolo at all. So we chatted for two months. I organised our first date to be a weekend away. The venue upgraded us to a honeymoon suite with free food, bubbly and snacks. Been inseparable since,” he shared at the time.

Lesego said at the time that Sisipho's presence in his life was fate because it was exactly what he needed even though he thought he was going to end up a bachelor with nothing but his dogs and pots.

“Sometimes life doesn't give you what you want but rather what you need. I was adamant I'd be a bachelor for life with my dogs and pots.”

Mzansi's celebrities have also taken to their different platforms to celebrate Lesego- who many have revealed was famous for his humour, wit and gentle-giant nature.

Here are some of the heartfelt tributes:

