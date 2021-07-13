WATCH | ‘All we need is each other,’ Les Da Chef’s girlfriend Sisipho Gcanga shares past beautiful moments

Tributes for the late celebrated chef Lesego 'Les Da Chef' Semenya have continued to flood the TL on Twitter as Mzansi mourns the huge loss to the culinary and entertainment industry.

Lesego died on Monday aged 39. The popular chef is believed to have died from Covid-19 related complications after he had told SA that he had tested positive for the virus a little over a week ago.

Right after the devastating news that Les Da Chef had died broke, #RIPLesDaChef topped the Twitter trends list and further down the list landed his girlfriend Sisipho as everyone who knew Lesego sent her messages of condolences.

On the TL, Sisipho posted beautiful moments she shared with Lesego.

“Our first date was a weekend at a beautiful hotel/wedding venue. Les thought it would be cool to take this picture at the chapel so we could recreate it later one day 'maybe in a white dress' he said. We straight-up talked about a wedding (in detail) on our first date,” Sisipho said in one tweet.

In another tweet, she shared a cute video the pair shot together: