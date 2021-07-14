Boity Thulo becomes Mzansi's most followed artist on Insta with 5 million followers
Boity Thulo recently reached five million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed artist in SA according to Ornico Media Monitoring Agency, who confirmed this to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.
Former cricketer AB de Villiers is the most followed celebrity in SA with 14.6 million followers, but Boity is at the top of the list in the entertainment industry.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity admitted that reaching five million followers came with a lot of pressure, however, she is happy to take it on as it will open doors for her.
“It feels incredibly overwhelming in the best way. I never take any milestone for granted no matter how big or small and this is a great feat ... It honestly is a true honour ... it plays a big role in creating more streams of income. I’m wholeheartedly grateful.
“But the pressure is also hectic as I have to keep the followers interested ... Either way, it’s all an incredible blessing,” Boity said.
Boity overtook the likes of Bonang Matheba — whose following still sits at 4.4 million — and Minnie Dlamini-Jones who has 4.3 million followers.
Celebrating the big news, the rapper planned a photo shoot recently at Home Suite Hotels to mark the occasion.
“I think as soon as the country is back on its feet and we are able to enjoy the 'outside', I’ll definitely throw a little get together with friends and supporters to celebrate ... I’ve also come up with a few ideas of ways in which I can show my gratitude to my followers by planning moments where I’m able to give back”
Boity says that when she posts on Instagram her intention is always to to stay authentic to herself with the hopes that her followers will be inspired.
“I honestly don’t have a strategy so it’s always so tough when people ask how I manage to reach a high following on Instagram ... I run my own account and everything I post is in hopes that my supporters will enjoy the content, gain some knowledge and/or receive assistance in some way or another,” she said.
“I think my authenticity has helped a great deal in creating a brand that my supporters can trust and resonate with,” she said.
Apart from being a rapper she has successfully ventured into the business space by launching her perfume Boity Pink Sapphire Perfume nationwide, her hair care line, The Boity Care Range, and her beverage, Boity Thulo Signature.
“I’m still also very much excited about pushing my current businesses. [I've got] a lot on my plate but I’m enjoying every bit of it.”