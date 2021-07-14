EXCLUSIVE | Keke Mphuthi chats about her TV comeback after two years

Therapy has played a big role in helping the actress put the pieces back together emotionally and find herself again.

“I go to therapy as often as possible, it's still helping me till today ... While on a journey to find yourself again, [you] just remember that this is what drove you before you became a mom and it also makes you want to work two times better in what you do.” she says,

The mom-of-one said even though she had a nanny to help her take care of her son when she is not home, it wasn't easy getting used to her new schedule as an actor and a mother, now that she is back on set.

“It's been overwhelming but in a good way ... I can't be there every hour of the day, but you try to just remember what the ultimate goal is. Motherhood has in a way given me an individual direction. Before anything else it was about me, my goals and dreams, now I think about how the expansion of my career will affect him.

“I think I'm more content, I think this is really what was meant for me and I really enjoy being a mom. The same kind of fulfilment I had before becoming a mom about my career I found in my motherhood.”