Kwesta distances himself from alleged dispute with producers over Ayanda Jiya EP

Ngud' hitmaker and rapper Kwesta has set the record straight about his involvement with Ayanda Jiya's latest EP, Queen, after media reports claimed he was in financial trouble due to an alleged dispute with Ayanda and her producers.

Kwesta took to social media with a statement to clarify his part in singer-songwriter Ayanda's EP.

Sunday World alleged Kwesta suffered a financial blow after a dispute over the ownership of Ayanda's EP Queen resulted in it being pulled from all streaming platforms.

In the statement, Kwesta made it clear he has nothing to do with distribution of the EP and only featured on one song.

“It is with great concern that Kwesta has been included in tabloid reports about Ayanda Jiya's latest EP Queen being removed from digital music platforms. Kwesta's only involvement in this EP feature on a song titled Love Me produced by Zeph. The song was sent to him to add a verse, which he did and returned to the artist.

“Kwesta had no involvement in the distribution of this EP.”