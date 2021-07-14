Kwesta distances himself from alleged dispute with producers over Ayanda Jiya EP
Ngud' hitmaker and rapper Kwesta has set the record straight about his involvement with Ayanda Jiya's latest EP, Queen, after media reports claimed he was in financial trouble due to an alleged dispute with Ayanda and her producers.
Kwesta took to social media with a statement to clarify his part in singer-songwriter Ayanda's EP.
Sunday World alleged Kwesta suffered a financial blow after a dispute over the ownership of Ayanda's EP Queen resulted in it being pulled from all streaming platforms.
In the statement, Kwesta made it clear he has nothing to do with distribution of the EP and only featured on one song.
“It is with great concern that Kwesta has been included in tabloid reports about Ayanda Jiya's latest EP Queen being removed from digital music platforms. Kwesta's only involvement in this EP feature on a song titled Love Me produced by Zeph. The song was sent to him to add a verse, which he did and returned to the artist.
“Kwesta had no involvement in the distribution of this EP.”
This isn't the first scandal the star has been embroiled in this year.
Mzansi was left shook when DJ Maphorisa accused Kwesta of not paying him after producing the favourite groove track of 2016 Ngud', leading to Kwesta pouring cold water on the situation in tweets addressing the matter.
Ngud' was recorded during the early days of RapLyf's existence. Kwesta said he was not involved in the financial side of the business and “was the catalyst to source funds through performances and endorsements”.
The star said he, rapper Nota Baloyi and Leroy Khoza started RapLyf Records in 2013 based “solely on trust”.