Sizwe Dhlomo and Floyd Shivambu argue about the outcome of Jacob Zuma's trial

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo and EFF MP Floyd Shivambu were caught beefing on the TL over how they feel about the outcome of the trial of former president Jacob Zuma.

Kaya FM host Sizwe took to Twitter with his thoughts on the leadership in the nation. He said even if people feel disappointed with current President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma should not be released from prison so SA can maintain peace.

“Look here guys, Cyril may be a disappointment and all that but also akukho Zuma wakhishwa ejele la, so we can maintain peace. Nonsense! The law is the law.”

“Mina I’ve got no problem with uMsholozi but let’s be honest, he had plenty of time to follow procedure. S*** didn’t need to get this far. He could have just gone to the commission and said what he wanted to say. Simple,” said Sizwe.