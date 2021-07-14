Sizwe Dhlomo and Floyd Shivambu argue about the outcome of Jacob Zuma's trial
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo and EFF MP Floyd Shivambu were caught beefing on the TL over how they feel about the outcome of the trial of former president Jacob Zuma.
Kaya FM host Sizwe took to Twitter with his thoughts on the leadership in the nation. He said even if people feel disappointed with current President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma should not be released from prison so SA can maintain peace.
“Look here guys, Cyril may be a disappointment and all that but also akukho Zuma wakhishwa ejele la, so we can maintain peace. Nonsense! The law is the law.”
“Mina I’ve got no problem with uMsholozi but let’s be honest, he had plenty of time to follow procedure. S*** didn’t need to get this far. He could have just gone to the commission and said what he wanted to say. Simple,” said Sizwe.
Mina I’ve got no problem with uMsholozi but let’s be honest, he had plenty of time to follow procedure. Sh!t didn’t need to get this far. He could have just gone to the commission & said what he wanted to say. Simple.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 13, 2021
Floyd caught wind of Sizwe's tweet and felt the media personality was oversimplifying the situation.
The MP took it upon himself to school the star on how Zuma cannot be discharged.
“The law permits for rescission and there’s no such thing as 'akukho Zuma wakhishwa ejele la' in law. There are already Constitutional Court concessions that some interpretations could have been wrong. These things don’t work on emotions my brother. Be simple but don’t be simplistic,” Floyd said.
But the Law permits for rescission and there’s no such thing as “akukho Zuma wakhishwa ejele la” in law. There are already Concourt concessions that some interpretations could have been wrong. These things don’t on work on emotions my brother. Be simple but don’t be simplistic.— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) July 13, 2021
Never one to let other people have the last word, Sizwe clapped back with some clarification, saying that he was responding to what was said by the Zuma Foundation on the due process afforded to Zuma during his trial.
He further accused Floyd of deviating from his point.
“Floyd, you’re the one being simplistic here! I’m responding to a statement by the foundation. Now, if you want to speak about a rescission of judgment, that’s something else. The process there is also very clear and already under way,” said Sizwe.
Floyd, you’re the one being simplistic here! I’m responding to a statement by the foundation. Now, if you want to speak about a rescission of judgement, that’s something else. The process there is also very clear & already underway. https://t.co/pq3RKe7CyG— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 13, 2021
Users reacted to Sizwe's response, saying that he should leave the politics to the politicians, while others criticised him for not understanding the law.
Check out their reactions:
Sizwe you are not a politician...leave politics to politicians....the sentencing of Zuma was actually unconstitutional.....Zondo should be proud now!!— Ayandi💓 (@Ayandi07684809) July 13, 2021
Sizwe is just wrong but this what's social media influencers always do. Quote tweet and wanna be seen as intellectuals.— Nathi Mahlalela🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@NathiMaziya29) July 13, 2021
Sizwe's emphasis was more about the rule of law maintained instead of releasing someone to maintain peace... 😂😂 manje Floyd read with the aim to reply ...yaneh the EFF are now pro Zuma ....haai neh this cult should be disbanded— biko bigger (@N_many_mo) July 13, 2021
If a certain political party didn’t constantly shout “pay back the money” in parliament. Maybe we wouldn’t be here... the architects of Zuma’s demise are now defending him🤷🏾♂️— got em! (@1sazi_m) July 13, 2021
Floyd is given free lessons here, not that superior nton nton yabo pha kula nomgogwana wabo.💁♀️https://t.co/217GRyG2sh— Mthetheleli🇿🇦 (@Nxuba__Rhudulu) July 13, 2021
I'm 100% sure you don't even know what you saying, it takes a man to admit that they are wrong.— (((The System Only SERVES The RICH (@C_Massala) July 13, 2021
We are because of Zondo'ego. Enjoy the result.
