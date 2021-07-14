Twitter going gaga over spicy exchange between Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago

Twitter witnessed a heated blow-by-blow match unfold as TV presenter Lerato Kganyago and rapper Jub Jub exchanged spicy words, threads and different opinions on Tuesday regarding the recent looting sprees that have broken out in KZN and Gauteng.

The spicy exchange was ignited by an Instagram Live video that Jub Jub posted on Monday after the violent riots and looting that erupted in parts of SA.

Jub Jub said South Africans needed to let the looters “do whatever they want”.

“Let them steal if they have to steal, let them do whatever because the government has not provided that,” Jub Jub said.

While the Uyajola 99 host was seemingly enraged by the lawlessness of the act of looting, he was evidently more pressed by the opinions of people he said were coming from a place of “privilege”. People who judged and called out the looters.

“How dare you judge and call another black person hooligan! Just because you comfortable ... I don’t condone looting. What did you expect to happen if they have been misled and lied to for years?”

The TV presenter also let it be known he was “really disturbed about all of this” before calling out his “fellow celebrities” for being quiet about what is happening.

That's when Metro FM DJ Lerato entered the conversation. Lerato penned a lengthy statement in the comment section of Jub Jub's video slamming the rapper for spreading the “wrong message” and making comments which she felt were trying to justify looting.

“I'm an artist and I'm saying your generalisation is problematic. Some of us have been speaking, you sending the wrong message, my brother with all due respect,” Lerato said.

“Some of us are just as frustrated, been upset for many just in case you thought the looting started 4 months ago... This is a result of what has been happening for the past couple of years, from one president to another, let's not have selective rage,” read parts of Lerato's statement.