Family confirm Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana's cause of death

The family of late Skeem Saam actress Nokuzola "Sis Ouma" Mlengana have revealed that the actress succumbed to pneumonia and that she will be laid to rest on Friday, July 18.

Nokuzola, who was popular for her role as "Sis Ouma" on the SABC1 soapie, died on Monday, aged 59.

The actress's eldest daughter Nonzaliseko Toni confirmed that her mother's cause of death was pneumonia.

Skeem Saam publicist Sumaya Mogola told TshisaLIVE that Nokuzola would be taken to her final resting place on Friday but that the family were still finalising the details thereof.

“Details for the funeral are not confirmed yet but it is set for Friday,” she said.

Meanwhile, a drive-through memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of the actress on Thursday, July 15 in Makhanda.

“These are the details for the memorial: Drive through memorial. 15 July 2021 From 14:00 to 16:00 Venue: 13 Wood street, Makhanda.”