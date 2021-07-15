Jazz musician Tsepo Tshola has died due to Covid-19-related illness

World-renowned jazz musician Tsepo Tshola has died aged 67, TshisaLIVE confirmed on Thursday.

Tshola, who is also known as the “Village Pope”, succumbed to a Covid-19-related illness this morning in Teyateyaneng, Lesotho.

His death was confirmed by his family in a brief statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

The statement added that further details will follow in due time.

Tshola came to prominence with Sankomota, a group he cofounded and co-led with the late Frank Leepa. He came to SA in the early 80s where he was an immediate hit and broke all kinds of records.

Among his most successful songs were Papa, dedicated to his father, and Ho Lokile, dedicated to his late wife Monis Tshola.

Some of his latest projects involved working with Jub Jub on the song Ke Kopa Tswarelo, and Superman with rapper Cassper Nyovest.

