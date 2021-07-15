Moonchild opens up about being bullied by an ex-lover's family member
Moonchild Sanelly has been open about the many tragedies she's endured in her life, and in her recent revelation the musician got candid about how her ex-lover's relative used to allegedly bully her.
Responding to a tweet on Wednesday morning that called on people to share their worst bullying experience they had in school, the singer shared that a family member of her ex-lover used to bully her when she was 19 years old.
“An ex in-law who still calls me for my approval now. I actually blocked her last week funny enough coz she’d try me & I’m like bitch I’m a successful adult now. Not that little kid u bullied at 19 after running away from home,” she wrote.
Speaking on her bullying experience Moonchild said that she finally stood up for her self recently.
“My ex never had balls to defend me. So I defended myself,” she added.
Moonchild has also experienced cyber bullying.
After posting a swimsuit image of herself on social media recently, a tweep called her out for posting “revealing” images in the wake of the current situation in SA, but she says she is unbothered.
“I don’t apologise for posting what I want on my page.” she wrote.
The singer added that she felt the tweeps were bullies, saying that they need love.
“Thing is, I get it, it's a sad time and if you can bring people down like how you're feeling, crucifixion becomes the other way to forget problems. Bullies need love,” she wrote.
Thing is—
I get it
It’s a sad time and if u can bring people down like how ur feeling
Crucification becomes the other way to forget problems
BULLIES NEED LOVE
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
Kodwa nzakphoxa unye if uyandphaphela,depending if I have time
Otherwise I block on a good day🙏🏾