Moonchild opens up about being bullied by an ex-lover's family member

Moonchild Sanelly has been open about the many tragedies she's endured in her life, and in her recent revelation the musician got candid about how her ex-lover's relative used to allegedly bully her.

Responding to a tweet on Wednesday morning that called on people to share their worst bullying experience they had in school, the singer shared that a family member of her ex-lover used to bully her when she was 19 years old.

“An ex in-law who still calls me for my approval now. I actually blocked her last week funny enough coz she’d try me & I’m like bitch I’m a successful adult now. Not that little kid u bullied at 19 after running away from home,” she wrote.



Speaking on her bullying experience Moonchild said that she finally stood up for her self recently.

“My ex never had balls to defend me. So I defended myself,” she added.