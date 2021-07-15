SK Khoza's fiancée Mandy Hlongwane falls victim to the looters
“Ngoba ufundile uzothi I’m collateral damage,” a heartbroken Mandy wrote on IG, directing her comment at President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Many businesses have been affected by the pandemic and the recent looting that occurred after the incarnation of former president Jacob Zuma, and SK Khoza’s fiancée, Mandy Hlongwane, has become a part of that those statistics.
Mandy Hlongwane — who has been engaged to actor SK Khoza since December last year — is the CEO and founder of AMF dental services located in Germiston that got looted.
The surgery recently uploaded graphic images of their space being burnt to ashes and equipment ruined.
On her Instagram, the dentist expressed her heartbreak at being sent back to square one after having worked hard to get her business off the ground.
“I stayed home. Obeyed all the rules. Didn't loot anywhere. In return, my surgeries got looted,” Mandy wrote.
She tagged the president in the hear breaking post.
“Cyril Ramaphosa, you said we must stay at home and you will handle this. So, this is what you meant by handling things. Ngoba ufundile uzothi (because you're educated you are going to say) I’m collateral damage, plus the 500 billion on top,” she wrote.
Here's what's left of her business:
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mandy for additional comment but did not get a response by the time of publishing this article.
Mandy is just one many business owners left devastated by the the riots and looting.
Other celebrities have also shared disheartening news about their experiences at the hands of looters.
Media personality Penny Lebyane recently took to Twitter speaking about how she got emotional seeing someone's business fall victim to the looters.
“Today my sister's business was looted @brendanailssa at Pimville Soweto. I wept again, pleaded with God to do something to stop this brokenness. Children were part of the looters. We need a miracle,” she wrote.
We need a Shepherd... 💔 Praying for South Africa🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/8sTZRMA6zC— PennyLebyane💚TheOneAndOnly (@PennyLebyane) July 12, 2021
People in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are also beginning to suffer the horrible results of having had shops and establishments that provided them with basic necessities destroyed.
Media personality Minnie Dlamini, recently revealed that her parents residing in Durban had run out of food.
“The situation in Durban is completely out of hand. My parents are not allowed to buy food in their residential area because they are black! Mom called me, told me they have run out of food,” she wrote.