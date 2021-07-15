SK Khoza's fiancée Mandy Hlongwane falls victim to the looters

Many businesses have been affected by the pandemic and the recent looting that occurred after the incarnation of former president Jacob Zuma, and SK Khoza’s fiancée, Mandy Hlongwane, has become a part of that those statistics.

Mandy Hlongwane — who has been engaged to actor SK Khoza since December last year — is the CEO and founder of AMF dental services located in Germiston that got looted.

The surgery recently uploaded graphic images of their space being burnt to ashes and equipment ruined.

On her Instagram, the dentist expressed her heartbreak at being sent back to square one after having worked hard to get her business off the ground.

“I stayed home. Obeyed all the rules. Didn't loot anywhere. In return, my surgeries got looted,” Mandy wrote.

She tagged the president in the hear breaking post.

“Cyril Ramaphosa, you said we must stay at home and you will handle this. So, this is what you meant by handling things. Ngoba ufundile uzothi (because you're educated you are going to say) I’m collateral damage, plus the 500 billion on top,” she wrote.

Here's what's left of her business: