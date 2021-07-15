TshisaLIVE

Thabang Molaba: 'Admitting you need therapy & healing is the most difficult step'

The actor opens up about healing.

15 July 2021 - 11:00 By joy mphande
Model-turned-actor Thabang Molaba reveals how therapy changed his life.
Model-turned-actor Thabang Molaba reveals how therapy changed his life.
Image: Via Instagram

Actor Thabang Molaba penned a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday evening, speaking about how therapy helped him achieve happiness and growth, like he's never known before.

The Blood and Water star revealed that he had been going for therapy for the past three months and was reaping the benefits.

“I started this year with an emotionally compelling reason to begin therapy...[And now], inner work, a life coach, daily action, self-improvement videos, and books later ... I’ve experienced drastically immense growth, happiness, and understanding, not only of myself, but about life in general.

“As a man, I personally think that admitting that you need therapy and healing is the most difficult step of the entire process. And I still faced that step took the f*ck out of it. I am so proud of myself,” he wrote.

The actor says that he is no longer in the business of pleasing people.

“I’ve stopped operating from a fearful state, people-pleasing, playing it safe, and merely surviving. I’ve tapped into my healthy divine masculine and have started operating from a state of abundance, being decisive, intentionally creating my life, and going for what I want as long as it doesn’t inflict pain or hurt on anybody. From that, I am and I will be thriving. I’ve never been better,” he added

Thabang added that he was in a good place and learnt how to process the good and the bad days.

“I’ve never been happier. Some days still suck, but I understand that it is all part of the process, and what matters is that the dominant emotion in my life right now, is happiness,” he wrote.

Read the full post below:

READ MORE

Kim Jayde advocates for therapy and exposes nasty DMs she gets from trolls

"I’ve been seeing a therapist since January and I’m learning how to heal past trauma, cope with bullies and just be a better human."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Unathi Nkayi opens up about how therapy lifted her out of a dark place

"There were times I would rock up stinking of alcohol from the night before, I am sure I have sat on my therapist's sofa still drunk from the night ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'7de Laan’s' Nobuhle on depression and attempting suicide twice: I’m happy I've decided to fight this

"I attempted suicide twice in my life because I just did not want to be here and feel this pain any more," said Nobuhle.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Actress Ntando Duma reflects on her journey after exiting 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  2. Thuli Phongolo slams Duduzane Zuma’s family: ‘Zumas are out of hand’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi makes Trevor Noah trend for not saying anything as SA 'burns' TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter going gaga over spicy exchange between Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo and Floyd Shivambu argue about the outcome of Jacob Zuma's trial TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?