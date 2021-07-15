Thabang Molaba: 'Admitting you need therapy & healing is the most difficult step'

Actor Thabang Molaba penned a lengthy post on Instagram on Wednesday evening, speaking about how therapy helped him achieve happiness and growth, like he's never known before.

The Blood and Water star revealed that he had been going for therapy for the past three months and was reaping the benefits.

“I started this year with an emotionally compelling reason to begin therapy...[And now], inner work, a life coach, daily action, self-improvement videos, and books later ... I’ve experienced drastically immense growth, happiness, and understanding, not only of myself, but about life in general.

“As a man, I personally think that admitting that you need therapy and healing is the most difficult step of the entire process. And I still faced that step took the f*ck out of it. I am so proud of myself,” he wrote.

The actor says that he is no longer in the business of pleasing people.

“I’ve stopped operating from a fearful state, people-pleasing, playing it safe, and merely surviving. I’ve tapped into my healthy divine masculine and have started operating from a state of abundance, being decisive, intentionally creating my life, and going for what I want as long as it doesn’t inflict pain or hurt on anybody. From that, I am and I will be thriving. I’ve never been better,” he added

Thabang added that he was in a good place and learnt how to process the good and the bad days.

“I’ve never been happier. Some days still suck, but I understand that it is all part of the process, and what matters is that the dominant emotion in my life right now, is happiness,” he wrote.

Read the full post below: