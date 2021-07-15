'Thank you for the music ntate' — tributes pour in for the late Tsepo Tshola

The tragic news of the death of jazz musician Tsepo Tshola has taken Mzansi by storm and many have flooded the Twitter timeline with tributes to the legend to honour and celebrate his life.

TshisaLIVE confirmed that Tsepo died from Covid-19 at the age of 67 this morning.

The Ho Lokile hitmaker will forever be remembered for his classic contributions in the music industry.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, Boity Thulo, DJ Maphoria, Terry Pheto, Khuli Chana and other celebrities, took to Twitter to share their tributes.

“Tshepo Tshola has been part of every celebration and loss in most of our homes... It's like his voice held space for black joy and black pain. It feels like someone just shot a missile through our artistic DNA,” Dineo Langa wrote.

“My late dad and I loved Ntate Tshepo Tshola so much. This is so sad. Rest In Peace and thank you for the beautiful music Ntate," actress Terry Pheto wrote.

Chymamusique revealed that he was just listening to Tshepo's music two days ago and was shattered by the news.

“I was just jamming to his song 2 days ago. Your music will live forever in our hearts,” he wrote.

Musician Langa Mavuso recalled his last memory spent with the musician at a private dinner.

“Growing up my parents dragged me to many Tshepo Tshola shows at the Standard Bank Arena and I’d watch in confusion as they’d scream out lyric for lyric every time. Every ride back home from Soweto had Sankomota playing in the background. Ntate Tshepo’s music was a soothing balm,” he wrote.

Here are some of the tributes below: