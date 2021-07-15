TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah's show bags two Emmy nods as Thuso Mbedu gets snubbed

South Africa can't believe Thuso Mbedu didn't get an Emmy nomination.
SA-born comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has expressed his gratitude after his show was recognised by the Emmys and bagged two nominations at the prestigious awards.

Trevor took to his social media to celebrate his team and the nominations, saying he's honoured.

“Congrats to The Daily Show team on two Emmy noms! Television Academy, always such an incredible honour,” he tweeted.

Trevor is not new to the Emmy rodeo - he has a total of eight nominations and one win under his name since he took over The Daily Show.

His show won Outstanding Short Form Variety Series back in 2017.

This time Trevor also celebrated the nomination the Grammy's got for the Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE) award. The comedian, who hosted the glitz and glamour Hollywood social calendar highlight was pretty chuffed with the nod.

When the awards get nominated for awards Huge congrats to @CBS & The @RecordingAcad!”

Meanwhile most international critics are shook that Thuso was snubbed by the Emmys.

The Underground Railroad scored an incredible 7 Emmy Nominations but sadly none in acting categories, which meant that Thuso's “performance of a lifetime”, as described by Oprah was not recognised by the academy.

The series got nominated for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding casting and Outstanding Sound Mixing.

None of The Underground Railroad cast members got recognised at the Emmys, however the creator of the film honoured them after getting the nods. In his post, Barry Jenkins singled out Thuso and another female star.

"@TheUGRailroadTV would be NOTHING without these two women. On this night (it's 1am here), I can think of no better way to mark the occasion than to celebrate them -this show is unquestionably a creation made in THEIR image, their vision. I love them deeply, MADLY, DEARLY,” he appreciated the women.

Additionally, the streets don't think the Emmys had their eye on the ball on that one.

Here are some of the tweets:

