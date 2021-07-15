Trevor Noah’s show bags two Emmy nods as Thuso Mbedu gets snubbed

Meanwhile most international critics are shook that Thuso was snubbed by the Emmys.

The Underground Railroad scored an incredible 7 Emmy Nominations but sadly none in acting categories, which meant that Thuso's “performance of a lifetime”, as described by Oprah was not recognised by the academy.

The series got nominated for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Directing, Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding casting and Outstanding Sound Mixing.

None of The Underground Railroad cast members got recognised at the Emmys, however the creator of the film honoured them after getting the nods. In his post, Barry Jenkins singled out Thuso and another female star.

"@TheUGRailroadTV would be NOTHING without these two women. On this night (it's 1am here), I can think of no better way to mark the occasion than to celebrate them -this show is unquestionably a creation made in THEIR image, their vision. I love them deeply, MADLY, DEARLY,” he appreciated the women.