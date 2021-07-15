TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This Ndlovu Youth Choir TikTok video will blow you away!

The Ndlovu Youth Choir did the popular #ItAintMeDanceChallenge

15 July 2021
The Ndlovu Youth Choir has become a beacon of light for Mzansi on social media amid the ongoing riot eruptions and lootings in parts of SA.

Since starting their TikTok account last year in March, they have attracted more than 146,000 followers and counting, as more and more people gravitate towards their content.

Their latest dance challenge, where they cover Kyco and Selena Gomez's It Ain't Me has gone viral, with three million views.

“More videos are definitely coming. We were very excited to see people and more young people engaging and requesting for more videos,” Ndlovu Youth Choir member Sandile Majola told TshisaLIVE.

“It is very exciting and has brought more attention to youth across the globe to participate in our videos even about our community,” he added.

Despite not being able to do live performances due to the level 4 lockdown, the America's Got Talent finalists have been belting songs that have captivated fans on their social platforms since their first big break. 

The choir has remained topical with each new rendition they share.

Actress Botlhale Boikanyo also hopped onto the current Tik Tok trend using their rendition.

“Had to jump onto this challenge again, because this cover by The Ndlovu Youth Choir is heat,” she wrote.

