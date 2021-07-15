WATCH | This Ndlovu Youth Choir TikTok video will blow you away!

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has become a beacon of light for Mzansi on social media amid the ongoing riot eruptions and lootings in parts of SA.

Since starting their TikTok account last year in March, they have attracted more than 146,000 followers and counting, as more and more people gravitate towards their content.

Their latest dance challenge, where they cover Kyco and Selena Gomez's It Ain't Me has gone viral, with three million views.

“More videos are definitely coming. We were very excited to see people and more young people engaging and requesting for more videos,” Ndlovu Youth Choir member Sandile Majola told TshisaLIVE.

“It is very exciting and has brought more attention to youth across the globe to participate in our videos even about our community,” he added.