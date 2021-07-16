Nadia Nakai has left Cassper’s Family Tree: ‘He’s a bit sad, but we are good’

Rapper Nadia Nadia Nakai has come a long way in the music industry, and now that she has done the time, she is ready to stand on her own.

In a recent interview with Slikour, the rapper revealed she had parted ways with her long-time label Family Tree and spoke about how record label owner and rapper Cassper Nyovest reacted to the news.

“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was scared to tell Cass. After I told him, I could feel he was a bit sad, but we are good.”

Nadia said at first Cassper Nyovest was taken aback by the news and hung up the phone on her, but later called back to give her advice on her next move.

Producer Gemini Major was the first artist to leave the label in 2017 after he went off to start his own record label, then rapper and producer Tshego second.

Nadia is also spreading her wings and is adamant she made the decision based on wanting to grow. The rapper said even though she is no longer with the label, she espects Cassper Nyovest because he played a big role in her career.

“I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been very instrumental in my career and life,” she said

Watch the full interview below: