SNAPS | Mzansi celebs join civilian clean-up efforts after riots and looting
Prince Kaybee, producers Arthur Mafokate and TK Nciza, Moshe Ndiki and Jub Jub were among the A-listers spotted
Mzansi is singing Prince Kaybee’s praises for being actively involved in cleaning up areas affected by recent looting and destruction.
Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe took the DJ and other artists to Mayfield Square and Daveyton Mall on a chilly Thursday to help clean up.
“It was an honour to serve with you Mbali Hlophe . To the community of Daveyton, we together managed to clean Mayfield Square and Daveyton Mall. I’m inspired,” he wrote on Instagram.
Prince Kaybee posted about his experience, saying that he suffered back pains after the clean up but it was worth it.
"I don’t wanna lie, a broom for two hours is no child’s play, especially sand on a mall pavement. Lol, my back hurts," he tweeted.
Producers Arthur Mafokate and TK Nciza and Moshe Ndiki and Jub Jub were among the A-listers t spotted as part of the clean-up campaign.
“Thanks to the community for bracing the cold weather to honour this call,” Arthur wrote.
Malls, buildings and infrastructure in townships across SA were destroyed during protests and looting following last week’s imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.
Community volunteers have been gathering in different areas of the country to try rebuild townships after the hastag #CleanUpSA gained momentum.
Ebony Park, Alexandra and Soweto have launched calls for members of their communities to volunteer to join the cleaning efforts.
According to Soweto councillor Mpho Moerane, nearly 300 volunteers took to Bara Mall to help clean shattered glass and debris.