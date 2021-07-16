SNAPS | Mzansi celebs join civilian clean-up efforts after riots and looting

Mzansi is singing Prince Kaybee’s praises for being actively involved in cleaning up areas affected by recent looting and destruction.

Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe took the DJ and other artists to Mayfield Square and Daveyton Mall on a chilly Thursday to help clean up.

“It was an honour to serve with you Mbali Hlophe . To the community of Daveyton, we together managed to clean Mayfield Square and Daveyton Mall. I’m inspired,” he wrote on Instagram.