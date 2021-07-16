WATCH | ‘You were gone before we knew it’ — Lesego Semenya’s family say goodbye

It was an emotional day for friends and family members of the late Lesego “Les Da Chef” Semenya as they said their final goodbyes at his funeral on Friday.

The Soweto-born chef and media personality passed away on Monday after succumbing to Covid-19.

Sharing details for the funeral on Thursday evening, Lesego’s girlfriend, Sisipho Gcanga, recalled when the late chef had taken her to his mother’s grave in early January, and said she was disheartened to return there without him.

“Les took me to his mom’s grave in January. Never imagined I’d be back there so soon laying him to rest by her,” she wrote.