Yvonne Chaka Chaka pays tribute to Pat Shange, to whom she's 'forever indebted'

Veteran and legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has paid beautiful tributes to the late musician Pat Shange and Lesotho-born musical icon Tsepo Tshola, both of whom played an important role in her life and career.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Thursday, Yvonne expressed her sadness at the death of the Pat, whom she said she last spoke with in March.

Shange died earlier this week due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

“Pat Shange is just one of those artists that I am so grateful to because when I started singing he helped me. I've known Pat for a very long time, his wife and my sister were best friends they were at school together.

“Pat Shange was the one who persuaded my mother to sign my contract, when I was discovered. He persuaded my mom and said, 'Ma, sign this contract, she's a star'. It's so sad that he's gone, I am very heartbroken and I'm forever indebted to him,” Yvonne shared.

Yvonne fondly recalled how he was always full of style and was truly a star.

“Pat was in the same record company as us, so we did a lot of shows together and I always say that the young people always marvel at filling up stadiums but we were doing that long before it was a big deal. We filled up multiple stadiums in one day, Pat Shange, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, William Mthethwa , Chicco Twala, Senyaka. We moved from one stadium to another and each stadium would be filled to capacity and we had the best times on stage. For me, those memories are unforgettable.

“It's really sad that we are losing these people — this generation that led a certain era of great music — but they came on this Earth and did what God asked them to do,” she said.