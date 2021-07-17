DJ Warras and Sizwe Dhlomo praise Cassper for owning it not just in the music world

In his latest money move to head closer to his aspiration to become SA's first rapper billionaire, Cassper entered into a collaboration and launched two pairs of sneakers with Mzansi footwear company Drip Footwear.

The rapper signed a deal with Drip Footwear owner Lekau Sehoana, apparently worth R100m, earlier this year.

The sneakers were sold out just hours after they were launched.

Unveiling the sneakers called Root Of Fame in a virtual launch on July 8, Cassper spoke about the details of the deal brokered with Lekau and why he chose the name for the sneakers.

“At the beginning of lockdown, I found myself at home, feeling useless as I was stuck in my house and I was in the weirdest place. I used to be celebrated everywhere I go and get paid to show up at venues. Now I'm stuck in my house with no fans, just family.

“My fame didn’t matter. For the first time in my life it was useless. I then asked myself how I can package this fame and sell it. I had to make a product that not only is associated with my name but also gives people a taste of how it feels to be me. I had to dig deep into the roots, hence the name ‘Root Of Fame’," Cassper shared.