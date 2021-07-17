'She's here!' — Aisha Baker and Wayne Parnell welcome baby number two

Cricketer Wayne Parnell and fashion blogger Aisha Baker-Parnell have welcomed their baby girl.

Aisha took to Instagram, posting a picture of herself in the labour room to make the announcement.

“I’ve given birth to our little baby girl. My family and I are overwhelmed with gratitude and feeling unbelievably blessed.” she wrote.

The blogger went on to say that she had decided go on a social media hiatus until she got into the 'swing' of things after the arrival of their baby.

“I’m officially out of office for a while adjusting to my new life with my babies,” she wrote.