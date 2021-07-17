'She's here!' — Aisha Baker and Wayne Parnell welcome baby number two
Patter of more tiny feet extends Parnell family to four.
Cricketer Wayne Parnell and fashion blogger Aisha Baker-Parnell have welcomed their baby girl.
Aisha took to Instagram, posting a picture of herself in the labour room to make the announcement.
“I’ve given birth to our little baby girl. My family and I are overwhelmed with gratitude and feeling unbelievably blessed.” she wrote.
The blogger went on to say that she had decided go on a social media hiatus until she got into the 'swing' of things after the arrival of their baby.
“I’m officially out of office for a while adjusting to my new life with my babies,” she wrote.
Wayne Parnell commended Aisha and wished his baby girl well.
“To the surrogate Aisha (inside joke) once again you’ve grown, carried and birthed the most perfect little human, may she be protected by Allah always and be blessed with good health, show respect and compassion and have a strong faith.” he wrote.
It hasn't been an easy pregnancy for the couple. For the most part, Wayne's career has had him travelling in and out of the country.
Luckily, the cricketer was able to make it in time for the birth of his baby.
TshisaLIVE reached out to the couple for comment but they had not responded by the time this article was published.