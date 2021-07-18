TshisaLIVE

'It’s so hard to watch the country burn' — DJ Black Coffee asks president to do more

18 July 2021 - 14:00
DJ Black Coffee feels as if artists don't have the freedom to speak on socio-economic issues in SA.
DJ Black Coffee feels as if artists don't have the freedom to speak on socio-economic issues in SA.
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

Internationally acclaimed DJ and musician Black Coffee has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa for more intervention as riots continue in SA.

Pieces of Me star Black Coffee joined many of the biggest names in Mzansi to urge the president to apply more intervention against the violence that has ensued after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

The musician spoke out after fans had called on celebrities and people in positions of influence to use their platform to reach out to the powers that be.

The DJ started off by saying that artists found it hard to speak out because they are often told to stick to their day job instead of speaking on social and economic issues in SA. However, he felt that it's a catch 22, because if they don't voice their opinion they will be condemned for their silence. 

Being an artist today when you speak of socio economic & political issues you are often told to stick to your job and when one's quiet then you are condemned for the silence,” he said.

He tagged the presidency, calling on Ramaphosa and advocate Thuli Madonsela to take more action as it's difficult to watch the country burn.

“But right now it's so hard to watch the country burn, soldiers being deployed, things are getting worse and there will be more bloodshed Mr President and Thuli Mandonsela we need an intervention,” said Black Coffee.

Singer and Amazulu hitmaker Amanda Black took to Twitter earlier, up in arms at the president addressing that matter while he announced the extension of alert level 4 lockdown, with the ban on gatherings and alcohol to continue for 14 more days.

Taking to social media, Amanda said she was gatvol and would not watch another family meeting.

“I think tonight the president couldn’t even fake caring any more. That was the last time I watch an address. I get it. I’ve been getting it. But hope doesn’t kill. It just means you know you deserve better. We deserve better as a people. We matter OK?! Don't forget to vote,” said Amanda at the time.

READ MORE

Twitter going gaga over spicy exchange between Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago

Things got real spicy when Jub Jub threatened to release Lerato Kganyago's "files" because she offered a different opinion on looting.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Mihlali Ndamase apologises for ‘irresponsible’ tweet about looting

Mihlali Ndamase apologises for insensative tweet about Mercedes Benz.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | This South African breaking it down at an overseas Black Coffee gig is the only #GrooveGoals we need

Moghul was in America to teach them how to "Savanna challenge", and is now the centre of the internet.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter going gaga over spicy exchange between Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago TshisaLIVE
  3. SK Khoza's fiancée Mandy Hlongwane falls victim to the looters TshisaLIVE
  4. Mihlali Ndamase apologises for ‘irresponsible’ tweet about looting TshisaLIVE
  5. Last ‘Rhythm City’ episode airs tonight — promises drama, tears and love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...