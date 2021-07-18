'It’s so hard to watch the country burn' — DJ Black Coffee asks president to do more

Internationally acclaimed DJ and musician Black Coffee has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa for more intervention as riots continue in SA.

Pieces of Me star Black Coffee joined many of the biggest names in Mzansi to urge the president to apply more intervention against the violence that has ensued after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

The musician spoke out after fans had called on celebrities and people in positions of influence to use their platform to reach out to the powers that be.

The DJ started off by saying that artists found it hard to speak out because they are often told to stick to their day job instead of speaking on social and economic issues in SA. However, he felt that it's a catch 22, because if they don't voice their opinion they will be condemned for their silence.

“Being an artist today when you speak of socio economic & political issues you are often told to stick to your job and when one's quiet then you are condemned for the silence,” he said.

He tagged the presidency, calling on Ramaphosa and advocate Thuli Madonsela to take more action as it's difficult to watch the country burn.

“But right now it's so hard to watch the country burn, soldiers being deployed, things are getting worse and there will be more bloodshed Mr President and Thuli Mandonsela we need an intervention,” said Black Coffee.