MaMkhize pens heartfelt b-day letter to ‘daughter’ — 'It’s sad we won’t be able to celebrate you coz of what’s happening in Durban'

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has penned a heart-warming letter to “daughter” Siphokazi ''Sposh'' Mkhize on her birthday, saying she is proud of her growth despite not being able to celebrate due to the violence ensuing in SA.

Taking to Instagram with a heartfelt letter, the star said she is proud of her daughter, who is the team manager of Royal AM Football Club, for blossoming into a great leader.

“I must say I’m loving the woman you are becoming, you’ve constantly proven yourself to be a fierce leader on and off the field. I am so proud to call you my daughter, even though sometimes you are so stubborn,” she said.

Shauwn went on to lament how she, along with their loved ones, couldn't celebrate her trip around the sun as riots and violence continues across SA.

But she made sure to add that the party would happen once there was an end in sight to the turmoil.

“I pray that God's light continues shining through you. We love you Sposh! It’s sad we are unable to celebrate you because of what is happening in our country, you are always on the front row to plan something special among all the family members we tried to return the gesture but we fail! As soon as everything settles down we will still celebrate you” she wrote.

Check it out: