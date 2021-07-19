Alilililili! Musa Mthombeni pays lobola for Liesl Laurie
‘Eleven months ago I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend. Today she’s my wife’
Congratulations are in order for TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni and Jacaranda FM presenter and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie after Musa paid lobola for his wife over the weekend.
The pair are one step closer to walking down the aisle as Musa keeps proving the mantra “when you know, you know” by moving hastily to ensure Liesl has his last name as early as possible.
Musa took to his Instagram to share the exciting news with their fans.
“Eleven months ago I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend. Today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed,” he captioned a stunning snap of the couple in co-ordinated outfits.
Liesl looked gorgeous in a flowy dress made in African print fabric with a matching doek, while Musa stood next to her in a black shirt piped with the same fabric as her dress.
On her Instagram, Liesl expressed her joy at the events of the weekend.
“Turns out my cows were well fed and on standby,” Liesl said, to which Musa commented “Mine wife” with an in-love emoji.
The former Miss SA shared some of her thoughts now that she’s a wife, wondering if she should use a double barrel surname, or just become Mrs Mthombeni.
“Say cheese Makoti. So will it be Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni or Liesl Mthombeni?” she asked.
Check out their stunning snaps below:
Musa and Liesl’s love has been celebrated by their families, friends and fans.
The couple nearly broke the internet when they announced earlier this year that not only were they seeing each other but they were engaged. Mzansi is here for their loving out loud approach, and many fans have wished them well and added their union to their prayers.
Musa recently shared the origins of their love. On his Instagram, Musa said the relationship started with a direct Instagram message, aka DM, almost a year ago.
It all started with a lil’ bit of stalking from Musa’s side, and then when a mutual friend posted about Liesl, Musa found a way in.
“One year ago on this day, July 2, my dear friend @dr_khanyile posted a picture of Liesl on her IG stories. I commented on this story with a lovestruck emoji and sent Dr Khanyile a voice note highlighting my utter excitement about this post.”
Mzansi waits patiently for the pair to tie the knot, and as one fan said on Musa's Instagram: “We can’t wait for you to have babies!”