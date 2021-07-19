‘I speak wealth, wisdom and power to take over the world’ — Ayanda Ncwane's heartfelt tribute to her son
TV personality and Sfiso Ncwane’s widow, Ayanda, has wished her eldest son Ngcweti well on his 18th birthday.
Ngcweti was surrounded by family who celebrated him over lunch according to snaps and a video shared by Ayanda on her Instagram on Sunday.
The 'Real Housewives of Durban' star said the birth of her son changed her life for good.
“God changed my whole world when you made that grand entrance. I speak wealth, wisdom, power to take over the world, blessings to dominate, grace to live long, authority to be impactful in everything you do. Happy blessed day, King Ngcweti Ncwane,” Ayanda wrote.
Ayanda revealed in an episode of Real Housewives of Durban that she wasn't as close to her sons until the death of her husband in 2016.
Sfiso died in December after being rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for kidney problems. The gospel star was admitted to Fourways Life Hospital where he was diagnosed with kidney failure and was later moved to ICU.
In March, Ayanda's youngest son Ngcweti celebrated his 13th birthday with family and friends.