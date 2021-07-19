TshisaLIVE

Mvelo Makhanya shows off her new bae: 'One thing about me, I will love loudly'

The actress has moved on and looks happy.

19 July 2021 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Nomvelo Makhanya features 'i am All Girls' on Netflix.
Image: Instagram/Mvelo Makhanya

Date nights, cuddles and kisses. It's clear to see that Nomvelo 'Mvelo' Makhanya has found  a new love and she's not afraid to flaunt him.

The actress's followers have been itching to find out about her new love, and she is finally flaunting him for all to see.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Scandal! star posted a reel of her boyfriend and her spending quality time together.

“Homie. lover. friend,” she wrote.

The actress might have unveiled her new partner's face and is seemingly not looking to tag him just yet, but she says she will not shy away from loving him openly. 

“One thing about me? I will love out loudly.” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

TshisaLIVE reached out to the actress for comment but did not get a response before publishing this article .

Mvelo Makhanya Instagram Story post.
Image: instagram/ Mvelo Makhanya

This is Mvelo's second public relationship after she separated from her former partner.

The actress revealed her relationship status ahead of Valentine's Day this year saying it was the first time she'd spending it as a single woman.

“Valentine’s Day is upon us (this is my first one as a single lady btw, lol),” she wrote.  

Mvelo's romantic life is not the only thing that has sparks flying high. The actress's acting career is also at a peak. 

From having a leading role on e.tv's Scandal to having a role on a Netflix's series called I am ALL GIRLS, the actress is on top of her game.

“I remember back in 2018 when I auditioned at Christa’s Studio for young Ntombizonke ... I honestly didn’t know that this would be the outcome, two & a half years later ... This is everything that I’ve been praying for and more. and it honestly feels surreal seeing it play out like this,” she wrote.

TshisaLIVE
