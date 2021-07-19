Mvelo Makhanya shows off her new bae: 'One thing about me, I will love loudly'

Date nights, cuddles and kisses. It's clear to see that Nomvelo 'Mvelo' Makhanya has found a new love and she's not afraid to flaunt him.

The actress's followers have been itching to find out about her new love, and she is finally flaunting him for all to see.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Scandal! star posted a reel of her boyfriend and her spending quality time together.

“Homie. lover. friend,” she wrote.