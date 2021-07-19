NPA sends Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe’s case back to police for ‘further investigation’

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed to TshisaLIVE it has returned the case docket regarding the death of Anele “Nelli” Tembe back to police for more investigation.

Tembe, who was rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ fiancée, died after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on April 11.

An investigation was opened to look into the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the authority had returned the case to the police, a standard procedure when the deceased dies of unnatural causes.

“The matter concerning the deceased, Ms Anele Tembe, was referred to the office of the Western Cape director of public prosecutions. The docket was subsequently returned to the police for further investigation. Further investigation was requested, as is standard for all matters where the deceased dies of unnatural causes. The matter is still under investigation by the police and is receiving the required attention.”

Police Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed they will be looking further into the matter.

This comes after reports that the inquest was concluded in May.