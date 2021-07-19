NPA sends Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe’s case back to police for ‘further investigation’
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed to TshisaLIVE it has returned the case docket regarding the death of Anele “Nelli” Tembe back to police for more investigation.
Tembe, who was rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ fiancée, died after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on April 11.
An investigation was opened to look into the circumstances surrounding her death.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the authority had returned the case to the police, a standard procedure when the deceased dies of unnatural causes.
“The matter concerning the deceased, Ms Anele Tembe, was referred to the office of the Western Cape director of public prosecutions. The docket was subsequently returned to the police for further investigation. Further investigation was requested, as is standard for all matters where the deceased dies of unnatural causes. The matter is still under investigation by the police and is receiving the required attention.”
Police Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed they will be looking further into the matter.
This comes after reports that the inquest was concluded in May.
AKA addressed speculation around Nelli’s death in an interview with Thembekile Mrototo in which he emphasised his co-operation with police.
AKA raised concerns about the inquest into Nelli’s death, questioning whether he was a suspect as police interviewed his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, DJ Zinhle Jiyane, about whether the rapper had ever been abusive towards her.
The rapper also opened up about the hours leading up to Nelli’s death.
“Things got heated in the early hours of the morning and I decided to remove myself from the situation. I decided I’m going to gather my belongings, leave the room and hopefully things would simmer down. It got to a point where we argued more and she took off her ring and threw it at me.
“I called reception for security and I kind of tried to remove myself from the situation again, I think maybe out of panic. I didn’t want to be there so I went to the bathroom and when I came out of the bathroom, she wasn’t in the room,” said AKA.
TimesLIVE reported how witnesses heard Nelli scream and AKA calling for help.
Here's the full tell-all interview below: