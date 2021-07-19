OPINION | Musicians, what is so hard about having a contract for your collabs?

Contracts should be preventing the music industry from blowing up in smoke, but recently we have seen many artists suffer due to “injustice” in their collaborations.

My school of thought is that either nobody cares about contracts or people are, uhm, full of good faith in the industry because the rate at which collab feuds are popping out signals something is not right.

The nitty gritty of what belongs to who when collaborating should never be an after thought. It should be the starting point, but Mzansi celebs seem to have a hard time understanding this.

As fans we love our artists. In a country where it seems like everything is actively working against the prosperity of the arts and entertainment industry, Mzansi has been cheering its artist through it all.

So it’s heartbreaking to see talented people fight over the legalities that come with producing music, or anything.

Jerusalema, which is arguably one of the most iconic songs to come from SA, by Master KG and featuring singer Nomcebo Zikode has been embroiled in scandal over who owns what part of the song. This sullies the success story of the “peace anthem”.