TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo on women learning to love themselves: ‘I want more for women’

19 July 2021 - 15:00
Thuli Phongolo is all about empowering women in the face of adversity.
Thuli Phongolo is all about empowering women in the face of adversity.
Image: Instagram/Thuli Phongolo

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has made it clear she lives for the power women possess and hopes to uplift women into truly loving themselves, especially when people around them try to make them feel inferior. 

Wanting better for women in a world that seems to actively work against them, Thuli came across a tweet about posting pics online.

A tweep said women post pics for fun but others may come across their images and question their “dateability”. However, a tweep hit back by saying the perceptions of others ]should be water off a duck’s back.

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli wished more women would feel indifferent about other’s perceptions of themselves.

Thuli said she often thinks about wanting better for women by helping them stay true to themselves and challenging societal norms that are harmful towards women. 

“Eish, I want more for women. I want them to keep and strengthen their voices. To rise to their potential. To stay true to thy self. To know they’re enough. To challenge the status quo. I think about this a lot,” she wrote.

The famous women of SA often are here for female empowerment and are often honoured for their strides to uplift other women.

Actress Nandi Madida was recently awarded for her female powerhouse moves at the fourth Annual International Women of Power awards in the US. 

“Got the best news! Receiving an award in Los Angeles this August in US. Off to celebrate and work with the team,” she said on Instragram. 

Thuli Phongolo slams Duduzane Zuma’s family: ‘Zumas are out of hand’

"Encouraging violence and damage of people’s belongings and property is uncalled for. I don’t care who says what!" said Thuli.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Linda Mtoba slams 'leadership' encouraging mass gatherings

Linda Mtoba is not impressed with the recent riots and gatherings.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Nandi Madida receives award from 4th International Women of Power in LA

Nandi Madida received a Goddess Beauty award.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Skeem Saam' stars Mmapitsi & Lizzy are BFFs in real life and fans love to see ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Last ‘Rhythm City’ episode airs tonight — promises drama, tears and love TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Warras and Sizwe Dhlomo praise Cassper for owning it not just in the music ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize pens heartfelt b-day letter to ‘daughter’ — 'It’s sad we won’t be able ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’