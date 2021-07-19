Thuli Phongolo on women learning to love themselves: ‘I want more for women’

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has made it clear she lives for the power women possess and hopes to uplift women into truly loving themselves, especially when people around them try to make them feel inferior.

Wanting better for women in a world that seems to actively work against them, Thuli came across a tweet about posting pics online.

A tweep said women post pics for fun but others may come across their images and question their “dateability”. However, a tweep hit back by saying the perceptions of others ]should be water off a duck’s back.

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli wished more women would feel indifferent about other’s perceptions of themselves.