Thuli Phongolo on women learning to love themselves: ‘I want more for women’
Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has made it clear she lives for the power women possess and hopes to uplift women into truly loving themselves, especially when people around them try to make them feel inferior.
Wanting better for women in a world that seems to actively work against them, Thuli came across a tweet about posting pics online.
A tweep said women post pics for fun but others may come across their images and question their “dateability”. However, a tweep hit back by saying the perceptions of others ]should be water off a duck’s back.
Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli wished more women would feel indifferent about other’s perceptions of themselves.
I need WOMEN to ask more of these questions please!!! https://t.co/Tt25Walno9— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 17, 2021
Thuli said she often thinks about wanting better for women by helping them stay true to themselves and challenging societal norms that are harmful towards women.
“Eish, I want more for women. I want them to keep and strengthen their voices. To rise to their potential. To stay true to thy self. To know they’re enough. To challenge the status quo. I think about this a lot,” she wrote.
Eish, I just want MORE for women. I want them to keep and strengthen their voices. To rise to their potential. To stay true to thy self. To know they’re enough. To challenge the status quo. I think about this A LOT!— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 17, 2021
The famous women of SA often are here for female empowerment and are often honoured for their strides to uplift other women.
Actress Nandi Madida was recently awarded for her female powerhouse moves at the fourth Annual International Women of Power awards in the US.
“Got the best news! Receiving an award in Los Angeles this August in US. Off to celebrate and work with the team,” she said on Instragram.