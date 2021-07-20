TshisaLIVE

Amanda Black on lack of service delivery in SA: ‘They just don’t want to’

‘They want you to think providing jobs, opening access to education, providing service delivery, transformation and killing poverty is hard. It’s not’

20 July 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Amanda Black wants the government to get its act together.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Black

There have been many protests to demand service delivery in SA since 1994, but there has been little to no progress and it is singer Amanda Black’s opinion that government “just doesn’t want to” do right for citizens.

Taking to Twitter recently, the singer said she felt government was deceiving the public to think keeping the promises they made about service delivery was hard.

“They want you to think providing jobs, opening access to education, providing service delivery, transformation and killing poverty is hard. It’s not. They just don’t want to. So we will have to. It has always been within our power to,” she wrote.

Amanda said the state of the country was essentially a result of colonisation. However, she made it clear she believed the government had ignored and perpetuated the situation instead of helping to fix it for the sake of it/s people.

“But again, as usual, when it comes to black pain we will move on, ‘forgive and forget’ as they taught us, conditioned to believe this is normal. Poverty is still the enemy  created by colonisation and racist apartheid, and now ignored and perpetuated by captured government,” she wrote.

“But alas everyone has always had a part to play and we simply are not playing it. The healers shall heal. The war is inside.”

Ayanda is very vocal and often shares her opinions about the political landscape and socio-economic topics in SA.

Recently, she took shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa after he announced the extension of alert level 4 lockdown, with the ban on gatherings and alcohol sales to continue for 14 days.

Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to slam the violent protests and looting that gripped the nation over the past few days and condemned tribalism.

Taking to social media, Amanda said she was gatvol and would not watch another family meeting.

“I think tonight the president couldn’t even fake caring any more. That was the last time I watch an address. I get it. I’ve been getting it. But hope doesn’t kill. It just means you know you deserve better. We deserve better as a people. We matter OK?! Don’t forget to vote.”

