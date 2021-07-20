‘Looks lit, but it’s too soon to tell!’ — e.tv's 'House of Zwide' splits Twitter
While Friday was a painful end to a 14-year journey for Rhythm City, Monday was a day of new beginnings as e.tv's House Of Zwide premiered and while Mzansi isn't completely won over yet, many appear to be willing to give the story a chance.
House of Zwide revolves around a fashionable Johannesburg family who bring high drama and ruthless ambition as they rise in the cut-throat fashion industry.
Lead actress Winnie Ntshaba and another lead actor Khaya Dladla couldn't help but gush in excitement as they counted down for the premiere.
“This is me right now ... Excited, nervous, praying, praising calling ALL , those far and near to tell them our show is starting in exactly one hour ... Lord, you are faithful,” Winnie said before the clock hit 7pm.
One of the new faces, Nefisa Mkhabela, who plays Onalerona Molapo in the story, also took to the TL to share her excitement.
“Introducing Onalerona Molapo from House Of Zwide. I am so excited to take you all on this journey of how I brought this character to life and I hope anyone with a dream that’s different is inspired to follow their passion as it will uncover who you really are,” she said.
Here's a glimpse of what Mzansi got on Monday when they tuned in to watch the very first episode of the new soapie:
Mzansi had mixed reactions to the new show based on first impressions.
Others are seemingly already hooked while a few others still need to be convinced. There was a moment where they played a nostalgic jam, Jozi's Gotta Keep It Going , that may have won House Of Zwide a few fans.
Here are some of the reactions below:
#HouseOfZwide— ❤️Thojana ya Thesele❤️ (@Lucia24784194) July 19, 2021
I'm glad to see some new faces, phela mzansi will have same actors rotating in different stories. pic.twitter.com/DtA3XAW9YM
This show looks "premium". It's got that quality thing. I'm glad it didn't go to 161 Mzansi Magic #HouseofZwide pic.twitter.com/hQFPFU2U8Q— Mtho (@mthobisimag) July 19, 2021
I give #HouseOfZwide two episodes to impress me pic.twitter.com/dJx2jdLq0v— Sir Joseph Hlubi🇿🇦 (@HlubiJoseph) July 19, 2021
#HouseOfZwide— N A N N I E_MoNaH (@mokhatla_nan) July 19, 2021
First EPISODE 🔥 SOUTH AFRICA IS GROWING 🤞let's See who is Also Impressed like me 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZUTERYluvn
#HouseOfZwide They're already looting.— The Key You (@_Kreatify_) July 19, 2021
Ai South Africans mara pic.twitter.com/WGd4s2eja9
#HouseOfZwide Gotta keep it going 😭✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/8KvfrxhpoD— ƙɛɛ-ყąɧ 📌 (@Nduna_KM) July 19, 2021
#HouseofZwide Khethiwe has something to do with that fire... I'm telling u guys watch. pic.twitter.com/OeusAgOw8F— 📀Le~shaygo📀📀 🇿🇦🇿🇦🌍 (@Mel_cgo) July 19, 2021
Isaac 😳— Tholiso N Lebelo (@TholisoN) July 19, 2021
Faith 😳
I wonder what's the story there? #HouseOfZwide pic.twitter.com/r2DXgLHJcl
#HouseOfZwide— 🦄🔥🔱Travis Scott's Esposa 🔱🔥🦄 (@Nake2Nick) July 19, 2021
People already Judging
Its only been a few Minutes
Aniyekeni ukusi Bhora
Change the Channel bathong.... pic.twitter.com/zX0deCBIMA