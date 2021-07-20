‘Looks lit, but it’s too soon to tell!’ — e.tv's 'House of Zwide' splits Twitter

While Friday was a painful end to a 14-year journey for Rhythm City, Monday was a day of new beginnings as e.tv's House Of Zwide premiered and while Mzansi isn't completely won over yet, many appear to be willing to give the story a chance.

House of Zwide revolves around a fashionable Johannesburg family who bring high drama and ruthless ambition as they rise in the cut-throat fashion industry.

Lead actress Winnie Ntshaba and another lead actor Khaya Dladla couldn't help but gush in excitement as they counted down for the premiere.

“This is me right now ... Excited, nervous, praying, praising calling ALL , those far and near to tell them our show is starting in exactly one hour ... Lord, you are faithful,” Winnie said before the clock hit 7pm.

One of the new faces, Nefisa Mkhabela, who plays Onalerona Molapo in the story, also took to the TL to share her excitement.

“Introducing Onalerona Molapo from House Of Zwide. I am so excited to take you all on this journey of how I brought this character to life and I hope anyone with a dream that’s different is inspired to follow their passion as it will uncover who you really are,” she said.

Here's a glimpse of what Mzansi got on Monday when they tuned in to watch the very first episode of the new soapie: