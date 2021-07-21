DBN Gogo on dealing with trolls: 'I’ll never be bullied on my own account'
Mandisa 'DBN Gogo' Radebe is at the peak of her career after having two hit singles on high rotation on streaming platforms and that's exactly why the hate on social media is also increasing but the DJ has found a way to handle it.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, DBN Gogo said that she lived by her first rule of blocking any negativity thrown her way.
“Rule no1 always. I block. I have no time for anything else. I’ll never be bullied on my own account. I’m not crazy”
Rule no1 always. I block. I have no time for anything else 🤣 I’ll never be bullied on my own account. I’m not crazy— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) July 18, 2021
On Monday the DJ said that trolls were wasting their time with their hate because success is inevitable for her.
“I know my God will never stop blessing me just because you dislike me. I walk in the light. I would’ve been home by now but we just got two more shows this side.” she wrote.
Yesterday was soo weird yazi but I know my god will never stop blessing me just because you dislike me. I walk in the light. I would’ve been home by now but we just got two more shows this side ✨ Thokoza 📿— uMaka Mah 👵🏽 (@DBNGOGO) July 19, 2021
Dbn Gogo might have former minister Jeff Radebe as a father but she has managed to make a name for herself without the help of her family.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, DBN Gogo said that she had her friends to thank for giving her the opportunity to showcase her talent.
“I started from the bottom and what my family represents due to their occupations has had no impact on my career. Instead, my parents only found out a year ago that I was taking DJing as a serious profession.”