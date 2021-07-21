DBN Gogo on dealing with trolls: 'I’ll never be bullied on my own account'

Mandisa 'DBN Gogo' Radebe is at the peak of her career after having two hit singles on high rotation on streaming platforms and that's exactly why the hate on social media is also increasing but the DJ has found a way to handle it.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, DBN Gogo said that she lived by her first rule of blocking any negativity thrown her way.

“Rule no1 always. I block. I have no time for anything else. I’ll never be bullied on my own account. I’m not crazy”