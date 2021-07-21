TshisaLIVE

'Rhythm City's' Kealeboga Masango reveals her relationship status

21 July 2021 - 10:30 By joy mphande
Kealeboga Masango flaunts her relationship.
Image: Instagram/ Kealeboga Masango

There have been many celebrity relationships that have come out the shadows recently and Kealeboga Masango is adding to that list.

The Rhythm City actress recently revealed that she is in a relationship, posting intimate snaps with her boyfriend on a date at Northcliff Hill. 

While she might not be showing his face to fans just yet, it's clear the pair are smitten.

Nomvelo “Mvelo” Makhanya also recently revealed that she's found love again. 

The Scandal! actress posted an Instagram reel of her spending quality time with her boyfriend on Sunday.

“Homie. Lover. Friend,” she wrote.

This is Mvelo's second public relationship after she revealed earlier this year that she separated from her long-time partner.

The actress said at the time she wanted to still flaunt her love.

“One thing about me? I will love out loudly,” she told fans.

Actress Rosemary Zimu also recently revealed her relationship status on Instagram, sharing cosy snaps and her first Tik Tok challenge that she did with her partner.

