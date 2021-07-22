Babes Wodumo comes under fire for shaming 'baby mamas' & their 'out of wedlock' kids
“I got married, then I had a child so don't compare yourselves with me,” Babes said.
Gqom singer and dancer Babes Wodumo has left the internet in a vexed mess after taking a dig at women who have children outside marriage.
In a scathing rant in a Facebook Live video from earlier this week, Babes told those tuning in that she doesn't want to be compared to women who have children and aren't married to their baby's fathers.
“You see this thing of crying about your baby daddy who left you, don't do that with me. I got married then I had a child so don't compare yourselves with me. Do not compare your baby daddies with me. This has nothing to do with me.”
The Wololo hitmaker also questioned why people give birth at such a young age.
“Your baby daddy made you pregnant then left you with the baby, I wonder why you gave birth at a very young age. So I don't want nothing to do with that,” she said.
Babes Wodumo is saying she got married then had a baby so y'all shouldn't compare her to y'all baby daddies who left y'all. pic.twitter.com/xWkjRhItza— Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) July 21, 2021
When Twitter users got hold of the video they flooded the TL, sharing their verdicts on Babes. This resulted in Babes landing and staying on the Twitter trends list for hours.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Babes and her management for comment with regards to the backlash she received. However, they had not responded by the time this article was published.
On Twitter, many people felt that her comments were uncalled for, while others were there for the laughs.
Check out some of the reactions below:
No one:— C H A B E D I (@IamChabza) July 21, 2021
Absolutely no one :
Babes Wodumo: pic.twitter.com/INtW7mlG9a
Babes Wodumo is not trying to be anyone’s role model. She came to this earth to live her life ….😂😂— Zinhle (@Zinhleputinn) July 21, 2021
In a nutshell, Babes Wodumo is saying shes not a baby mama 😂 sit down. I find her hilarious 😂😂— Nela Qubeka (@Real_NelaQubeka) July 21, 2021
This B is crazy!. I knew a wedding ring would make her look down on unmarried women, her mentality as a girl is very wrong. SERIOUS https://t.co/FNPIMdGt8r— Joseph (@Msiza_joseph_) July 21, 2021
Babes Wodumo just chose violence💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/71V1AUIL9y— Njar-Yamie 🎶 (@LANGELIHLELIHL2) July 21, 2021
babes wodumo birthed the likes of Kamo Mphela and Lady Du, imagine how big she would be if she didn't get lost in the sauce? Mampintsha robbed us as a nation— Kwazimodo (@fortuneQue97) July 21, 2021
Babies have been on Babes' mind ever since she gave birth to her baby boy, nicknamed Sponge, with hubby Mampintsha, in June this year.
Taking to Instagram, the star showed off their baby boy to the world after months of speculation that the star was pregnant.
“Unkulunkulu emuhle njalo (God is always good). Our beautiful blessing is finally here, inhlanhla yethu!” Babes revealed.