TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest on becoming a TV host: 'I'm nervous but I have to kill it'

The rapper might be your next favourite TV personality.

22 July 2021 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
The 'Doc Shebeleza' star has ventured into television hosting.
The 'Doc Shebeleza' star has ventured into television hosting.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest will soon add TV host to his CV.

The rapper announced the exciting news on social media on Tuesday ahead of him shooting his first episode.

Starting my first TV show tomorrow as a presenter. It'll be airing on SABC in a few months. Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill it. It's gonna open up mad doors.” he wrote.

In a series of videos, Cassper revealed that he was hosting a show that people were familiar with.

“The show is not new but I'm the new presenter. Since there's no shows, we have to take other types of shows so it's my new job, first time presenting. I'm very nervous but I'm very keen to learn and explore and also connect with the market,” he said.

“It's never too late to start learning, it's never too late to take challenges. Can't wait for you guys to see this TV show.” he added.

SABC publicist Caroline Phalakatshela confirmed the news and told TshisaLIVE the show will air in September.

“It is true. His show is supposed to start September 8,” she said.

Showmax dismiss rumours there's a DJ Zinhle reality show on their books

“At this stage, there are no plans for a reality show with DJ Zinhle and Showmax,” Showmax head of content Candice Fangueiro said.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE | Keke Mphuthi chats about her TV comeback after two years

The actress exclusively chats to TshisaLIVE about her small-screen comeback.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Reality TV star Kgomotso Ndungane opens up about life after 'RHOD'

Real Housewives of Durban season one star Kgomotso Ndungane opens up about how her life changed after leaving the show
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MaMkhize denies claims she was in 'cahoots' with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu TshisaLIVE
  2. Reality TV star Kgomotso Ndungane opens up about life after 'RHOD' TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Rhythm City's' Kealeboga Masango reveals her relationship status TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I speak wealth, wisdom and power to take over the world’ — Ayanda Ncwane's ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize pens heartfelt b-day letter to ‘daughter’ — 'It’s sad we won’t be able ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’