From Zodwa & Zahara's 'beef' to Ntando Duma's 'sex tape' — celebs spill secrets on Lasizwe's new show

Reality TV star and content creator Lasizwe has set out to give the people what they want by getting their faves to spill some of their dirtiest secrets for Mzansi's entertainment.

Lasizwe teased with a video from his upcoming, exclusive to YouTube show Drink or Tell The Truth! Even though he tried to avoid oversharing, Lasizwe admitted that some of the secrets spilt on his show left him shook.

“I was shook half the time we shot this show. I just couldn't believe some of the things I was hearing — like Zodwa dropped files on Zahara, a huge exclusive. People will be shocked when they hear the full story.

After sharing the teaser, both Zodwa and Zahara shot to the Twitter trends list as people dragged Zodwa for calling Zahara a b*tch.

In the video, Zodwa can be heard saying, “Zahara ... I hate her!” Lasizwe follows up asking for the reason, to which Zodwa responds, “She's a b*tch”

The show, which is a spin on the party game “truth or dare”, was actually inspired by James Corden's show Spill Your Guts.

Lasizwe said he knew the show would do well because we are living in an era where celebs are getting comfortable with sharing their truth with the fans and the fans were living for that type of content.

“In SA, the norm was to shy away from the truth, especially where celebs are involved. But on this show, our celebs kind of face the music and tell their truth without shame.”

Watch the teaser to the much anticipated show below: