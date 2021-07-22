Halala! Elaine gets her law degree from Wits

Congratulations are in order for award-winning singer Ndivhuwo “Elaine” Mukheli who recently graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Her Instagram stories have been flooded with many sweet messages from her close friends and family who were glowing with pride at the exciting news.

Elaine — who is part of Wits’ Golden Key Honour Society — has been working hard to get her degree in law, and she finally did it.

In December last year, the You're The One hitmaker shared her exam results on Instagram, celebrating having done well.

“God is good,” she wrote.