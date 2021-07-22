TshisaLIVE

Halala! Elaine gets her law degree from Wits

The singer recently graduated from Wits.

22 July 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Elaine's Instagram stories have been flooded with many sweet messages from her close friends and family who were glowing with pride at the exciting news.
Image: Instagram/Elaine

Congratulations are in order for award-winning singer Ndivhuwo “Elaine” Mukheli who recently graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Her Instagram stories have been flooded with many sweet messages from her close friends and family who were glowing with pride at the exciting news.

Elaine — who is part of Wits’ Golden Key Honour Society — has been working hard to get her degree in law, and she finally did it.

In December last year, the You're The One hitmaker shared her exam results on Instagram, celebrating having done well.

“God is good,” she wrote.

Though many people have wondered how the singer juggles her successful music career with her studies, Elaine said that she had no trouble dabbling between the two.

In an interview with Red Bull last year, Elaine said she was studying to empower herself as a musician.

“For me, it's not a hard thing to do at all. It's just about dedication and knowing what you want. And I know that law is a part of the business of music and that's where a lot of artists get tripped up because they don't understand what is in the fine print. And I'm just not trying to be another artist that got cheated,” she said.

