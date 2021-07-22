TshisaLIVE

Major League DJs join the reality show world with MTV Base ‘Inside Life’

“The pandemic was already bad then we had a really bad car accident where someone actually died, ” one part of the duo says in the video teaser.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 July 2021 - 13:00
Major League DJz fans are super excited for the twins' upcoming reality show.
Image: Instagram/Major League DJz

Fans of the Major League duo are buzzing with excitement after the DJs announced that they would be giving fans a front-row seat into their lives as they take amapiano to the world through a reality TV show.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, MTV Base has announced the launch of an exciting new reality show that will follow the personal lives of the Major League DJs, one of Africa's most popular music duos.

On Inside Life: Major League, fans will see Bandile and Banele like they have never seen them before as they give audiences an exclusive and intimate look inside their lives. 

MTV Base Culture Squad Sensation Uncle Vinny will also be starring in this season of the reality show. 

The music duo has recently pivoted their sound to amapiano and have been taking it across SA and beyond. Together with their famous Balcony Mixes, the duo has done an excellent job of packaging the amapiano as well as party culture of SA.

In addition to the electric nightlife, fans will also get a look into the twins' personal lives, including a bad car accident they had where a person allegedly died.

“The pandemic was already bad then we had a  really bad car accident where someone actually died,” one part of the duo says in the video teaser.

Watch the teaser below:

The show will also feature cameos from some of Major League’s notable celebrity friends.

Inside Life: Major League premieres exclusively on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) at 9.30pm on Aug. 19.

