Pearl Thusi to trolls: 'I’ve healed guys — insulting me doesn’t work any more'

When it comes to how Pearl Thusi has been conducting herself on social media, the media personality's name has been synonymous with giving stinging clapbacks, but now, the actress is taking a different approach.

While weighing in on the recent current affairs of SA in a series of tweets on Wednesday, Pearl's opinions were not well received by everyone.

Some tweeps attempted to tick her off and get on her bad side, but she says she's no longer bothered by social media trolls.

“I’ve healed guys ... I’m whole. I’m not perfect but I love who I am. Insulting me doesn’t work any more. I’m here to learn, engage and grow. We can disagree, that’s healthy but insulting me doesn’t get the same reaction any more. Don’t bother. I wanna have real chats here,” she wrote.