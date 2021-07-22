Rasta's ode to late Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana gets a 'hell no' from Twitter

Controversial celebrity painter Rasta the Artist has Mzansi barking down his throat after failing to correctly capture late actress Nokuzola Mlengana in his tribute portrait.

Though this is pretty standard by now, Rasta the portraitist has managed to yet again ruffle feathers in his latest dedication, as he paid tribute to Skeem Saam's Nokuzola Mlengana.

The actress died after succumbing to pneumonia on July 12.