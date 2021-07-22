‘They think we want Gucci?’ - Refilwe Madumo of ‘Scandal!’ defends Pearl Thusi’s plea to Nathi Mthethwa

Refilwe added her voice to those supporting the request, saying there are some artists who cannot afford data and need help.

“How much do people think artists in SA earn? Pearl is asking the minister for assistance for starving artists and people are saying they don’t need help because they’ll buy Gucci. Insane. There are artists who don’t have bread/milk, no data to access their e-mails for possible work,” she wrote.

“Artists are suffering, hungry. Covid-19 has killed the industry and people think we want Gucci?” she added.