Jay Z gave Kanye West a verse for his album 'Donda' and their fans are simply losing it!

There was no dry virtual eye in sight for Watch The Throne core fans when rap legends Kanye West and Jay Z joined forces again on one of the songs from Kanye's latest album, Donda.

Giving the fans what they desperately need in these unprecedented times, Kanye West performed the new release at a live-streamed listening event on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Donda.

The album has features from faves Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke.

In a surprising moment during the performance, Jay Z can be heard on the last track of the album. A moment which had wigs snatched!

The pair's beef had been going on since they last worked together on Drake's 2016 Pop Style. However, it seems they have decided to bury the hatchet and bring their musical forces together for good.

“Hova and Yeezus, Like Moses, and Jesus, You’re not in control of my thesis,” said Jay Z on the track, signalling that the pair are back together again and better than ever.