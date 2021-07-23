TshisaLIVE

Jay Z gave Kanye West a verse for his album 'Donda' and their fans are simply losing it!

23 July 2021 - 11:00
After his live performance on Thursday night, it was revealed that Kanye West's latest drop album 'Donda' features a verse from fellow rapper Jay Z.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake x Kevin Lemarque

There was no dry virtual eye in sight for Watch The Throne core fans when rap legends Kanye West and Jay Z joined forces again on one of the songs from Kanye's latest album, Donda.

Giving the fans what they desperately need in these unprecedented times, Kanye West performed the new release at a live-streamed listening event on Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Donda

The album has features from faves Playboi Carti, Pusha T, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke.

In a surprising moment during the performance, Jay Z can be heard on the last track of the album. A moment which had wigs snatched!

The pair's beef had been going on since they last worked together on Drake's 2016 Pop Style. However, it seems they have decided to bury the hatchet and bring their musical forces together for good.

“Hova and Yeezus, Like Moses, and Jesus, You’re not in control of my thesis,” said Jay Z on the track, signalling that the pair are back together again and better than ever.

Fans went ballistic, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on a collab they thought they would never live to see.

Some believed that the world is finally in balance, since Jay Z and Kanye West seem to be buddies once again.

Tweeps were also nostalgic about the good ol' days, when the duo dominated the rap scene.

Check them out:

